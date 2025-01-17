Juss and Mix Singh's new single 'Main Aa Reha' celebrates love that conquers

MUMBAI: The unstoppable duo of Juss and Mix Singh is back with ‘Main Aa Reha’, a heart-stirring ballad that captures the invincible power of love. Known for delivering chartbusters like Suniyan Suniyan, this rising team continues to redefine Punjabi music with their unmatched synergy.
‘Main Aa Reha’ combines Juss’s soulful voice with Mix Singh’s signature composition to narrate a tale of love, resilience, and commitment. Written from a male perspective, the song beautifully conveys the triumph of finding true love and the promise to overcome any challenge together. The deeply emotive lyrics make this track a go-to song for those who believe in love’s transformative power and with it being shot against the breathtaking backdrop of the Himalayas, the music video is a cinematic masterpiece.
Juss shares, “This song is very personal to me because it captures the raw emotions of finding love and holding onto it. I hope it connects with listeners just as deeply.”
Mix Singh adds, With Main Aa Reha, we wanted to create something timeless that celebrates love’s strength and resilience. The emotions are real, and the music reflects that.”
Juss, the Punjabi artist, is captivating audiences worldwide with his soulful voice. A singer, songwriter, and composer from Punjab, India, Juss has quickly risen as a name to watch in the music industry.
Mix Singh is a powerhouse of multi-genre production with an impressive portfolio that includes hits like Jugni, Sakhiyaan, and Tu Shayar Banaagi. With a knack for creating tracks that strike an emotional chord, Mix Singh continues to prove why he is a leading name in Indian music.
