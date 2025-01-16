RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  16 Jan 2025 12:34 |  By RnMTeam

M3F Festival announces day by day lineups and pre-event festival activations for 2025 edition

WHAT:

1.    Today M3F Festival, North America’s most celebrated non-profit music festival, has announced its day by day lineups and pre-event charity activations surrounding its 2025 edition.

2.    Friday programming includes LCD Soundsystem, Alvvays, alice.km, BADBADNOTGOOD, Braxe + Falcon, Dev Lemons, Hippie Sabotage, LP Giobbi, Orions Belte, Pariah Pete, Ricky Montgomery, Slow Pulp, Summer Salt, and Totally Enormous Extinct Dinosaurs (DJ Set).

3.    Saturday programming includes Justice, Sylvan Esso, ALEXSUCKS, BAYNK, Beach Weather, Chloe Tang, Confidence Man, Doss, Eggy, Frost Children (DJ Set), Girl Talk, Goldwax Revival, Leisure, Luna Luna, Mindchatter, Monster Rally, The Strike, and UPSAHL.

4.    M3F to have presence at various activations events around the greater Phoenix area leading up to the event in March.

        January 16 – iHeart (Mix 96.9) x Beach Weather Concert – Mix 96.9 & M3F Fest present an intimate acoustic show featuring lineup artist Beach Weather at Four Peaks Brewing Co. in Tempe.

        January 24 – M3F DJ Contest – Local DJs compete at Walter Studios for a performing slot at M3F Festival.

        January 30 – We Make Noise x Battle of the Bands – M3F and charity partner We Make Noise to collaborate on a Battle of the Bands competition at Valley Bar where local bands can compete for a performing slot at M3F Festival.

        February 7th – First Friday at Roosevelt Row – M3F will be present at First Friday along with hosting a stage for artist performances.

        February 8th – M3F Battle of the Bands – The second M3F Battle of the Bands opportunity at Crescent Ballroom, where local bands can compete for a performing slot at M3F Festival.

5.    M3F will return to Steele Indian School Park in Phoenix, Arizona on March 7-8, 2025.

6.    M3F donates 100% of festival proceeds to charity with 2.75 million donated since 2022 and $6 million in total since its inception in 2004. The festival enters its 22nd year in 2025.

WHERE:

1.    To find more information on M3F Festival, please visit m3ffest.com and M3F’s official Instagram, Facebook, X, and TikTok pages.

WHEN:

1.    Friday, March 7 – Saturday, March 8, 2025

Tags
M3F Festival music Songs
Related news
 | 16 Jan 2025

Nora Fatehi and Jason Derulo unite: Poster of the most anticipated collaboration of 2025 drops!

MUMBAI: The wait is over! Global sensation Nora Fatehi has shared the poster for her much-anticipated collaboration, Snake, with Jason Derulo, set to release on January 16, 2025.

read more
 | 16 Jan 2025

Rashmeet Kaur returns with 'Behja' - A bold Punjabi-Pop anthem

MUMBAI: Rashmeet Kaur is back with her latest single, Behja, releasing today only on Times Music. This tongue-in-cheek pop track draws inspiration from the playful taunts and romance dynamics of Punjabi culture.

read more
 | 16 Jan 2025

Toronto's Derev returns with new single 'Cyclone' ahead of upcoming album 'Troubled Mind'

MUMBAI: Toronto, Canada's progressive metal band Derev is unveiling their latest single “Cyclone” a dynamic exploration of inner turmoil and redemption that showcases the band's evolution while staying true to their signature sound.

read more
 | 16 Jan 2025

A medley of sustainability, culture and music: Arunachal Pradesh’s Ziro Festival goes on tour, debuts In Hyderabad

MUMBAI: Signature Packaged Drinking Water, in its long-standing partnership with the iconic Ziro Festival, proudly presents Ziro On Tour—a groundbreaking initiative that takes the essence of India’s Greatest Outdoor Music Festival beyond Arunachal Pradesh.

read more
 | 16 Jan 2025

Risen Crow shares next single 'Believe In Me' off new album 'Requiem For A Damned Love' out Feb 2025

MUMBAI: Italian power/gothic metal band Risen Crow returns with their second single, “Believe In Me”, from the upcoming album “Requiem For A Damned Love”, dropping February 28th, 2025 from Rockshots Records.

read more

RnM Biz

ADA signs global distribution deal with EYP Creations Inc

MUMBAI: EYP Creations INC and ADA, the independent label and artist services arm of Warner Music read more

Live Your City appoints Sheetal Birla as General Manager for India Operations

MUMBAI: Live Your City today announced the appointment of Ms.read more

Sanjay Ahire appointed Executive Director, Percept Live

MUMBAI: Percept Live, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Percept Limited and the creators of ‘Sunburn’read more

A New Year Resolution for Change Makers

MUMBAI: The start of every new year is marked by resolutions — commitments for the future.read more

Pocket FM playback 2024 insights highlight a new era of entertainment

MUMBAI: Audio series platform Pocket FM today announces its 2024 app consumption insights throughread more

top# 5 articles

1
Singing Sensation Soumita Saha Graces the Cover of Elysian Magazine

MUMBAI: The celebrated songstress recently set the internet abuzz with eloquent lines announcing her latest achievement—gracing the cover of a...read more

2
Breakout Asian star grentperez collabs with Ruel on 'Dandelion'

MUMBAI: Breakout artist grentperez releases "Dandelion" featuring Ruel, and announces his highly anticipated debut album 'Backflips in a Restaurant...read more

3
Caldecott Music Group announces key appointments: David Nam Le Elevated at Vista musical instruments and Jon Bahr Joins BandLab Technologies

MUMBAI: Caldecott Music Group (CMG), a leading Singapore-headquartered music industry operator, innovator and investor, today announces two key...read more

4
Eveready lighting illuminates the spiritual journey of devotees at Maha Kumbh Mela 2025

MUMBAI: In an endeavor to illuminate the spiritual experience for millions of devotees at the Maha Kumbh Mela 2025, Eveready Lighting, the fastest-...read more

5
Nora Fatehi and Jason Derulo unite: Poster of the most anticipated collaboration of 2025 drops!

MUMBAI: The wait is over! Global sensation Nora Fatehi has shared the poster for her much-anticipated collaboration, Snake, with Jason Derulo, set to...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2025 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games