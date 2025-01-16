M3F Festival announces day by day lineups and pre-event festival activations for 2025 edition

WHAT:
1. Today M3F Festival, North America’s most celebrated non-profit music festival, has announced its day by day lineups and pre-event charity activations surrounding its 2025 edition.
2. Friday programming includes LCD Soundsystem, Alvvays, alice.km, BADBADNOTGOOD, Braxe + Falcon, Dev Lemons, Hippie Sabotage, LP Giobbi, Orions Belte, Pariah Pete, Ricky Montgomery, Slow Pulp, Summer Salt, and Totally Enormous Extinct Dinosaurs (DJ Set).
3. Saturday programming includes Justice, Sylvan Esso, ALEXSUCKS, BAYNK, Beach Weather, Chloe Tang, Confidence Man, Doss, Eggy, Frost Children (DJ Set), Girl Talk, Goldwax Revival, Leisure, Luna Luna, Mindchatter, Monster Rally, The Strike, and UPSAHL.
4. M3F to have presence at various activations events around the greater Phoenix area leading up to the event in March.
January 16 – iHeart (Mix 96.9) x Beach Weather Concert – Mix 96.9 & M3F Fest present an intimate acoustic show featuring lineup artist Beach Weather at Four Peaks Brewing Co. in Tempe.
January 24 – M3F DJ Contest – Local DJs compete at Walter Studios for a performing slot at M3F Festival.
January 30 – We Make Noise x Battle of the Bands – M3F and charity partner We Make Noise to collaborate on a Battle of the Bands competition at Valley Bar where local bands can compete for a performing slot at M3F Festival.
February 7th – First Friday at Roosevelt Row – M3F will be present at First Friday along with hosting a stage for artist performances.
February 8th – M3F Battle of the Bands – The second M3F Battle of the Bands opportunity at Crescent Ballroom, where local bands can compete for a performing slot at M3F Festival.
5. M3F will return to Steele Indian School Park in Phoenix, Arizona on March 7-8, 2025.
6. M3F donates 100% of festival proceeds to charity with 2.75 million donated since 2022 and $6 million in total since its inception in 2004. The festival enters its 22nd year in 2025.
WHERE:
1. To find more information on M3F Festival, please visit m3ffest.com and M3F’s official Instagram, Facebook, X, and TikTok pages.
WHEN:
1. Friday, March 7 – Saturday, March 8, 2025
