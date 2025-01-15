RadioandMusic
News |  15 Jan 2025 17:28

The thrilling rise of Qadir Khan: Jackie Shroff to lead Amazon MX Player's Chidiya Udd with his bold portrayal

MUMBAI: Chidiya Udd, an intense crime drama inspired by Aabid Surti’s novel Cages on Amazon MX Player, Amazon’s free video streaming service, is set to take viewers into the heart of Mumbai's criminal underworld. The series, which takes a raw dive into the murky depths of Mumbai’s dark underbelly, where the lines between crime and survival blur, offering a gritty look at the lives of its residents. Directed by Ravi Jadhav and produced by Harman Baweja and Vicky Bahri, Chidiya Udd features a stellar cast, including Bollywood icon Jackie Shroff, Bhoomika Meena, Sikander Kher, Madhur Mittal, Mayur More, and Mita Vashisht in key roles.  

The legendary Jackie Shroff steps into the world of Chidiya Udd with his portrayal of Qadir Khan, the formidable kingpin who rules over Mumbai’s underworld with an iron fist. A man of great influence, Qadir commands respect across the city, and holds the keys to an entire network. Beneath his tough exterior, however, lies a man torn between his devotion to his business and his love for his son, Akram, whom he hopes to groom as his successor. His complicated relationship with Resham Bai, adds further depth to his character. As Qadir struggles with his inner contradictions and loyalty to his family, Jackie Shroff skilfully brings this multi-dimensional character to life, offering an intriguing mix of authority, vulnerability, and raw power. His portrayal captures the essence of a man who sits at the top of the criminal world, yet struggles with the personal and emotional ties that bind him to those he cares for.

Reflecting on his character and the series, Jackie Shroff shared, “Bringing Qadir Khan to life was a thrilling challenge. He is complex and that's what intrigued me. He is as I say 'bindaas' but has his struggles. Can't wait for everyone to see Qadir soon!”

Chidiya Udd is streaming exclusively on Amazon MX Player, available through its apps on mobile, Amazon shopping app, Prime Video, Fire TV, and Connected TVs.

