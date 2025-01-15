RadioandMusic
News |  15 Jan 2025 17:58 |  By RnMTeam

Sasi The Don spreads 'Santhosham' Worldwide

MUMBAI: Discover the magic of renowned Malaysian Reggae Ambassador, Sasi The Don, as he captivates hearts around the globe with his latest single, "Santhosham” from his forthcoming album ‘My Perfect Yard’.

Scheduled to be released on 17th January 2025 (Friday), this invigorating track showcases Sasi's distinctive reggae sound interwoven with rich Tamil musical elements, creating an uplifting anthem that embodies joy, peace, and the universal human experience.

The title “Santhosham,” translating to "happiness" in Tamil, symbolizes Sasi's diverse cultural roots and his mission to share reggae music on a global scale. By blending reggae with influences from Malaysian, Indian, and Caribbean traditions, Sasi the Don highlights the genre's vast potential, extending its reach far beyond its Jamaican origins.

An Anthem of Happiness “Santhosham” marks a significant milestone in Sasi's artistic evolution. The song skillfully combines infectious reggae beats with captivating Tamil melodies, resulting in an upbeat track that resonates with listeners. Its vibrant instrumentation and powerful vocals inspire a celebration of life and encourage the spread of positivity.

The catchy chorus, ‘Naan than Santhosham, Nee Than Santhosham’ (I am Happiness, You are Happiness), serves as a joyous anthem, inviting both reggae aficionados and new listeners to engage with music that uplifts the spirit.

A Message of Universal Happiness

Sasi The Don shares his vision: "The essence of 'Santhosham' conveys that happiness transcends borders. Each of us harbors the ability to embrace joy by surrounding ourselves with positivity and making constructive choices. This song is an open invitation for everyone to join me on this uplifting journey."

He further elaborates, "The theme of 'Santhosham' emphasizes happiness as a universal language."

Moreover, he enthusiastically revealed his new partnership with Sony Music Entertainment, a collaboration poised to significantly improve the distribution and co-marketing efforts for his music.

Available from Friday, 17 January 2025, 6.30pm onwards.

Produced by the creative team of Sasi The Don and Navin Navigator, “Santhosham” is available for streaming on Sasi The Don’s YouTube channel :https://youtu.be/pJrdYtiZzUk

Anticipating ‘My Perfect Yard’

Sasi The Don is poised to unveil his highly anticipated album in collaboration with Sony Music Malaysia. Titled 'My Perfect Yard', this multilingual album will feature seven tracks and is set to launch in May 2025, promising a diverse musical journey that celebrates the vibrancy of various cultures.

Tags
Sasi the Don music Songs
