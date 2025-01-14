Saloni Thakkar starts 2025 with a chartbuster: Talks about her journey behind 'Namo Namah Shivaya'

MUMBAI: Singer Saloni Thakkar is starting 2025 on a high note with her latest hit, Namo Namah Shivaya, from the Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi starrer Thandel. Composed by Devi Sri Prasad, the song has already become a chartbuster, winning over audiences with its energy and spiritual essence. In a recent interview, Saloni shared her experience of working on the track and gave a glimpse into her promising journey ahead.

Talking about her collaboration with Devi Sri Prasad, Saloni expressed her gratitude:

"Working with a legend like DSP is truly an incredible experience. I learned the song, understood it, and recorded it all in one go. It was a surprise and a process of immense growth for me."

Saloni also discussed her dual role as a playback singer and an independent artist, highlighting the challenges and rewards of managing both:

"Balancing film and independent music is a responsibility. It’s not just about singing anymore; it’s about promoting, creating, and marketing. I’ve worked tirelessly over the last few years to build my audience, and the love I’ve received from Tollywood and Bollywood makes it all worth it."

On being part of Thandel, featuring stars like Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi, Saloni said:

"I wasn’t expecting this opportunity—it all came together so suddenly. Seeing the song trending and receiving such love is beyond anything I could have imagined."

As for what’s next, Saloni teased some exciting collaborations in the pipeline:

"There are lots of projects coming this year, but I can’t reveal too much yet. However, I can share that I have a collaboration with B Praak and Jacqueline coming very soon!"

With Namo Namah Shivaya setting the tone for a successful year, Saloni Thakkar is undoubtedly a name to watch in the music industry.