News |  14 Jan 2025 12:47 |  By RnMTeam

Mismatched fame Prajakta Kohli launches her debut novel ‘ Too Good To Be True’ at crossword bookstores

MUMBAI: Renowned content creator and actress Prajakta Koli, widely known as "MostlySane," has added another feather to her cap by stepping into the world of literature. Prajakta recently launched her much-anticipated debut novel, Too Good To Be True, at Crossword Bookstores, Linking Road, Mumbai. Known for her wit, relatability, and ability to connect with audiences, Prajakta's foray into writing marks a new chapter in her creative journey while reaffirming Crossword Bookstores’ reputation as a hub for literary talent and a platform for emerging voices.

The event was a whirlwind of excitement, a testament to Prajakta's magnetic personality and the anticipation surrounding her book. Fans lined up for autographs, eager to get their hands on a copy and interact with the author. The atmosphere was filled with excitement as fans surprised Prajakta with sweet gifts and showered her with love. The event's highlight was a lively Q&A session where Prajakta candidly interacted with the fans, offering insights into her creative process and writing journey, turning the book launch into a memorable celebration of stories and friendship.

Crossword Bookstores, a cornerstone of the Indian literary landscape, has long been more than just a place to buy books. It's a sanctuary for book lovers, a platform for emerging authors, and a champion of literary expression. From seasoned writers including Sudha Murty, Yuval Noah Harari, William Dalrymple, Roopa Pai, Twinkle Khanna, Ankur Warikoo, Anand Neelkanthan, Durjoy Datta, Akshat Gupta and more, to fresh voices like Prajakta Koli, Huma Qureshi, Kanan Gill, Masoom Minawala, Nona Uppal, Crossword has consistently been a platform for authors and the vibrant community of readers to connect and engage. This commitment to fostering a love for literature has earned Crossword a special place in the hearts of book lovers across the country.

Talking about the launch Nidhi Gupta, Director at Crossword, shared, “At Crossword, we’re proud to be a platform for new voices and excited to witness the rise of emerging talent in India’s vibrant literary scene. Prajakta’s debut novel is a testament to this creative wave, and we can’t wait to bring readers even more thrilling discoveries and exciting literary experiences this year!”

Talking about the book, Prajakta says, “Writing this book was an incredible journey—like living with these characters, who feel as real to me as the people in my life. I love bookstores, which is why I've set one part of the story in a bookstore. As a fan, every time I see a book set in a bookstore which is also a cafe like this Crossword store, I instantly feel like "This is great!" For me, storytelling is about relationships and emotions, and I hope readers can find a little piece of themselves in each character, just as I did while creating them."

"Too Good To Be True" is a delightful romantic comedy that follows Avani, a young woman whose life takes an unexpected turn when she encounters Aman, a man who seems to have stepped out of her favourite romance novels. With Prajakta's signature wit and charm, the novel explores themes of self-discovery, friendship, and the complexities of love in a way that is both relatable and heartwarming.

