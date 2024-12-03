Mismatched Season 3: The Soundtrack of feels, self-discovery and love

MUMBAI: The brand-new album is a vibrant mix of sounds and stories, mirroring the emotional rollercoaster of your favorite characters. With the music marketed and exclusively distributed by Ishtar Music of Believe India, it’s more than just a soundtrack—it’s the heartbeat of the season. Produced by RSVP Movies, the Netflix series Mismatched will drop on December 13.

MUMBAI: Mismatched Season 3 is turning up the volume with a diverse, emotionally-packed soundtrack that’s basically the characters’ inner lives in music form. Think Qawwali vibes meeting indie beats, soulful lyrics crossing paths with electrifying tunes—this album is here to hit you right in the feels.

Housed under one of the most iconic labels of the country, Ishtar Music is all set to launch the soundtrack of the year for Mismatched Season 3, creating a channel for the album’s unique sound to power through: with rising stars, creating the most insane playlist that celebrates dreamy first loves to bittersweet goodbyes. Every track is a mood, a moment, and a memory. Synonymous with the series, the music remains a rich storytelling tool for fans.

Shilpa Sharda, Director of Believe Artist Services for India and Southeast Asia, shared her excitement about the role of music in storytelling with *Mismatched Season 3*, “The series features a vibrant and emotionally rich soundtrack that perfectly captures the essence of the show. For Believe &Ishtar, this partnership with Netflix represents a shared vision of championing diverse talent while connecting with audiences across languages and genres. The collaboration marks an exciting new chapter, highlighting the power of music to transcend boundaries.”

Mismatched Actors, Rohit Saraf and Prajakta Koli added, "The music of Mismatched uplifts the storytelling of our Netflix series and perfectly captures the mood of this season. Fans have embraced the soundtracks as much as they have the story, making it a key part of the Mismatched experience. Alongside Netflix and Believe, we are excited for our fans to hear the new album that several of our friends have worked on. It is a true celebration of the series with themes of love, adulting, and self-discovery that will stay with you long after the credits roll."