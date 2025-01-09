RadioandMusic
editorial
News |  09 Jan 2025 15:32 |  By RnMTeam

Prajakta Koli launches original soundtrack for her debut novel

MUMBAI: Prajakta Koli, content creator, actress, author, and climate activist, is redefining book promotion with the release of an original soundtrack for her highly anticipated debut novel, Too Good To Be True. This marks a groundbreaking moment in Indian publishing, as it's the first time an original soundtrack and accompanying music video have been conceptualised and curated for a romance novel.

HarperCollins India's most pre-ordered book and Amazon Books' most anticipated book of 2025, Too Good To Be True is a fun, fresh and feel-good exploration of love, relationships and self-discovery. The novel follows Avani, a romance enthusiast who encounters Aman—a man seemingly plucked from her favorite love stories—and charts their heartwarming journey through love, expectations and the complexities of finding their happily ever after

The original soundtrack, ‘Saanvare’ perfectly encapsulates the novel's emotional core, providing a captivating musical introduction to its themes and characters. Composed and performed by rising Mumbai-based artist Outsky and featuring vocals by Prajakta Koli herself, the song evokes the protagonists' first encounter, setting the scene for the story's unfolding romance.

The accompanying music video, filmed in the picturesque setting of Mussoorie, takes viewers on a visual journey through budding romance, blending memories from a hill station trip with contemporary scenes in Mumbai. This innovative approach elevates the reader experience and sets a new benchmark for book promotion.

Prajakta Koli a.k.a. Mostly Sane states, “I'm so excited to share this unique approach to bringing Too Good To Be True to life. This launch is a testament to the power of storytelling and innovative ways to share and experience tales. Too Good To Be True promises to be more than just a novel; it's an immersive experience.”

Too Good To Be True releases globally on January 13, 2025.

