International Artist Raveena Mehta and Rishi Rich's ‘My Dil Goes’ sets the internet ablaze with Y2K Flair

MUMBAI: International artist Raveena Mehta's latest song, ‘My Dil Goes’, a collaboration with renowned UK producer Rishi Rich, has proven to be a massive hit once again as the song is currently trending on all social media sites, and already crossed 1 million views on YouTube. Loved by millions, the song’s success is evident in its rapidly growing views and widespread admiration.
The music video perfectly complements the song’s vibrant energy, with a visually striking concept inspired by Y2K aesthetics, Retro boomboxes, NY & Brooklyn-inspired street styles. The bold visuals infused with dynamic choreography bring this masterpiece to life. The vibrant colors and unique style have added another dimension to the song, making it a fan favorite.
Expressing her gratitude for the overwhelming response, Raveena shared, “I’m incredibly grateful for the love and support from my audience, who have embraced this song wholeheartedly. It was an amazing experience working on this track with Rishi, and seeing the love has been truly overwhelming.”
