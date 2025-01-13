Get ready to groove at SOCIAL with Bollywood tadka

MUMBAI: Step into a world where the Bollywood Josh envelops you into retro Yaadein @ SOCIAL Tadka. We are not just a venue but a full-fledged celebration of turning you into a Disco Dancer cause Yeh Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara. From "Yeh Chaand Sa Roshan Chehra" to "Tauba Tauba" Here's your chance to groove and unleash your inner Bollywood Animal.
What Awaits You:
Dress to Impress: Embrace the inner Poo and Bunny! Whether it’s a saree, kurta, or even a quirky outfit inspired by your favourite stars, come dressed to shine and be part of the Tadka
Soulful Soundtracks: Groove to live performances and DJ nights featuring iconic Bollywood hits.
Stunning Ambience: From film-themed decor, every corner of SOCIAL Tadka radiates Bollywood charm. Snap Instagram-worthy photos and artistic backdrops inspired by legendary movies.
Join Us at SOCIAL Tadka!
Whether it’s a night out with friends, a special celebration, or just a desire to revel in the charm of Bollywood, SOCIAL Tadka is the place to be. Let’s make memories that shine as bright as the silver screen!
Date: 17th January 2025
Location: Chembur SOCIAL, Powai SOCIAL, Malad SOCIAL, Dadar SOCIAL, Carter Road SOCIAL
Get ready to dance, dine, and dive into the ultimate Bollywood experience!
Booking Link: https://www.skillboxes.com/events/business/social-tadka-17th-jan-2025-mumbai
