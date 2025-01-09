Audio Alchemist Damian Lazarus releases surprise new album 'Magickal'

MUMBAI: Electronic music visionary Damian Lazarus has released his fifth studio album, Magickal via Crosstown Rebels. In a move that defies industry norms, the album lands as a shock drop—bypassing the trend of staggered single releases and instead offering the extended artistic experience from day one.

“With Magickal, I wanted to do things differently. I’ve sought to bypass the current trend of drawn-out single drops and fragmented album experiences. For me, this is about returning to the idea of an album as a complete, cohesive artistic statement—a pinnacle moment rather than an afterthought. After the release, we’ll explore the music further with singles, remixes, and a world tour, where I’m planning to present the album in some fresh, innovative ways. All to be revealed soon.” - Damian Lazarus.

Coinciding with the album’s release is Day Zero, Damian’s legendary annual festival that brings music, nature, and community together. Created to celebrate the end of the Mayan calendar in 2012, Day Zero has become more than just an iconic event, and stands as a cultural pillar and benchmark for immersive experiences on the global festival circuit. Set against a backdrop of breathtaking natural beauty deep in the Mexican jungles of Tulum, Day Zero seamlessly blends music and cutting-edge production with deep respect for local culture, heritage, and traditions. By integrating rituals and customs into its programming while adopting sustainable practices, Day Zero sets a precedent for how modern events can honour ancient traditions in meaningful and contemporary ways. A central piece of Damian’s expansive world, this ethos not only inspires his creative vision and process but also forms the foundation for the immersive world of Magickal - mirroring the album’s themes of unity, transcendence, and the magical power of connection, and providing the perfect launchpad for the LP.

Crafted during a transformative period in Damian’s life, Magickal reflects his newfound sobriety and evolved outlook, channeling clarity and emotional depth into every track. Featuring an impressive lineup of collaborators, the album draws on global influences while revisiting key moments from Damian’s extensive discography. Highlights include ‘Alive’, a blend of pop sensibilities and Damian’s signature sound featuring the Bloom Twins, and the flamenco-infused ‘La Hija De Juan Simón’ with Spanish duo Méstiza. Other standout tracks include the amapiano-inspired ‘Warrior Dance’ with Ghanaian artist Jojo Abot, ‘Falling Down’, a collaboration with TEED and A-Trak, alongside Mathew Jonson’s virtuoso contributions on ‘Are You Dreaming?’ and Zoe Kypri’s soulful vocals on ‘So Low’.

Themes of mental elevation and sonic exploration run throughout Magickal. Tracks like ‘Sunrise Generation’ featuring Fink evoke moments of collective awe and spiritual upliftment, inspired by gatherings at sunrise. Damian’s ability to weave these emotional touchpoints with innovative rhythms solidifies his reputation as a master of musical transcendence - with luminous lead single ‘Searchin’ alongside Jem Cooke, whose collaboration with Damian dates back to ‘Flourish’ in 2020, dropping alongside the album and accompanied by a remix from Rekids head honcho, Radio Slave.

Additional singles, including the aforementioned ‘Alive’ and ‘Warrior Dance’, plus new edits and expansive remixes, will follow the release, alongside a world tour featuring appearances at Coachella and more. The Crosstown boss will also host a unique launch event at Nômade in Tulum (January 8), with a series of performances from special guests and unique activations for those in attendance. With Magickal, Damian Lazarus reaffirms his status as a trailblazer in electronic music, offering a profound journey into sound, spirit, and connection.

Damian will bring this sense of magic to his upcoming album tour, with renowned magician DEKAY joining him at select dates to perform street magic and illusions for the crowd. Kicking off with Day Zero, the Magickal World Tour will touch four continents throughout the first half of 2025 with over 40 stops in Italy, Mexico, France, Spain, Indonesia, Turkey, Germany, Brazil, and more. On the US front, Damian will headline iconic venues in New York, Miami, Los Angeles, San Francisco, and El Paso, along with Damian’s performances at both weekends of Coachella. Other notable dates include festival appearances at Piknic Elektronik and UNUM Festival, as well as the return of his Hï Ibiza residency.

Stream Magickal available now on all platforms and experience the album live at Day Zero Tulum on January 11.

Magickal Tracklist

1. Searchin’ (feat. Jem Cooke)

2. So Low (feat. Zoe Kypri)

3. Why Don’t U

4. Falling Down (feat. Totally Enormous Extinct Dinosaurs & A-Trak)

5. La Hija De Juan Simon (feat. Mestiza)

6. R U Dreaming? (feat. Mathew Jonson)

7. Sunrise Generation (feat. Fink)

8. Force (feat. Jojo Abot)

Additional Singles:

Alive (feat. Bloom Twins)

Warrior Dance (feat. Jojo Abot)

Magickal World Tour Dates

January 11 – Day Zero Festival – Tulum, MX

January 17 – Polifonic – Guadalajara, MX

January 18 – Space – Miami, FL

January 25 – Pantheon – Paris, FR

January 30 – Sanctuary – Rome, IT

January 31 – Volt – Milan, IT

February 5 – Baeis – Courcheval, FR

February 8 – Phonique – CDMX, MX

February 15 – Hearsay – New York, NY

February 16 – Grand Bizzare – Toronto, BC

February 21 – Seehaus – Hamburg, DE

February 22 – Moon – Warsaw, PO

February 28 – Warung – Itajai, BR

March 2 – Piknic Elektronik – Santiago, CL

March 3 – Camarote Alma – Rio, BR

March 7 – KOKO – London, UK

March 8 – Hivernacle – Madrid, ES

March 23 – Savaya – Bali, IND

March 28 – Anna Mescha – Vilnius, LT

April 5 – Estufa Fria – Lisbon, PT

April 11 – Coachella – Indio, CA

April 12 – Public Works – San Francisco, CA

April 16 – Spotlight – Los Angeles, CA

April 18 – Coachella – Indio, CA

April 20 – Lost and Found – El Paso, TX

April 26 – Hï Opening – Ibiza, ES

May 3 – Be Beach – Dubai, UAE

May 9 – Hangar 3 – Belgrade, RS

May 10 – Klein Phonix – Istanbul, TK

May 17 – Hï – Ibiza, ES

May 23 – Robert Johnson – Frankfurt, DE

May 24 – Hï – Ibiza, ES

May 31 – Hï – Ibiza, ES

June 1 – Playa Padre – Marbella, ES

June 6 – UNUM Festival – Shengjin, AL

June 7 – Hï – Ibiza, ES

June 8 – Nordstern – Basel, CH

June 14 – Hï – Ibiza, ES

June 19 – Scorpios – Mykonos, GR

June 21 – Hï – Ibiza, ES

June 27 – TBA Festival – UK

June 28 – Hï – Ibiza, ES