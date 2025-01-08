Sisterhood takes centre stage as It’s A Girl Thing (IAGT) Season 5 returns for a day of empowerment and fun

MUMBAI: Kicking off International Women’s Week on March 1st, the award-winning festival It’s A Girl Thing (IAGT) makes its much-anticipated return to India for a fifth season. Produced by Branded, alongside ticketing partner District by Zomato and Insider.in with talent partner One Digital Entertainment, IAGT promises a celebration of sisterhood like no other in Mumbai – bringing together music, comedy, dance and thought-provoking conversations that empower, inspire and connect young women.

IAGT isn’t just a festival; it’s a movement that has reshaped entertainment with a purpose. Over the years, it has spotlighted the significant challenges girls and women around the world face while sending an uplifting message - women are bold, courageous and phenomenal. This season brings an incredible line-up of fan-favourite international and Indian creators, influencers, advocates and celebrities across industries, including YouTuber Anisha Dixit, American singer-songwriter Lisa Mishra, storyteller and poet Priya Malik, musician and songwriter Mali (Maalavika Manoj), singer Simran Choudhury and poet, artist and performer Vanika Sangtani, amongst many other women who have redefined success in their respective fields, carving out a niche for themselves that inspire and empowering others to follow suit. From engaging panel discussions to candid conversations, these trailblazing women will share their personal journeys and insights while diving into topics that matter most to young women - breaking society barriers, mental health, self-love, relationships, adulting, as well as arts, music, environment, sports, careers and more - in a positive, safe space.

Attendees can also expect live performances, spectacular stand-up acts, cool workshops, interviews, meet and greets, and much more that spark creativity and connection. Whether you’re looking to laugh, learn or just soak in the vibes, IAGT has something for everyone - where women can develop a strong sense of self and exchange experiences through entertainment and community. Beyond the stage, attendees can take a break from action with interactive zones, delicious food and a curated flea market that supports women-led businesses.

Emma Fung, Branded COO & Executive Producer of It’s A Girl Thing, said, “It’s A Girl Thing was launched by Branded in Singapore in 2016 to create a festival that celebrated young women. The aim was to empower and engage by opening up the conversation about what it truly means to be a girl in a world where young women are constantly told how they should look, be and act. IAGT looks at the world through the eyes of young women and provides a safe space to dream and be inspired to go beyond stereotypes and cultural norms to be the best, most fulfilled versions of themselves.”

Meghana Bhogle, AVP at District by Zomato, said, “At District, we’re always striving to bring meaningful experiences that truly resonate with our audiences. With International women’s week around the corner, we wanted to make It’s A Girl Thing a day of inspiration, connection and good vibes where women of all ages can feel connected and celebrated. We’re thrilled to be a part of it with a team of amazing women working on this behind the scenes and we're looking forward to growing this into something that continues to make an impact.”

From its very first on-ground edition in India, the platform has championed equality and showcased the country’s potential for true social inclusivity. This year, IAGT India is set to take a step further. It’s a day to share stories, grow and revel in the joy of being unapologetically you. Don’t miss out on this bold and brilliant ode to women - book your tickets now on District by Zomato and Insider.in.