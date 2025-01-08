Madhur Sharma set to mesmerize Mumbai with a power- pack performance

MUMBAI: Renowned singer, songwriter, and composer Madhur Sharma is all set to enthrall Mumbaikars with a captivating live performance. After the launch of his latest EP titled Reversion, Madhur will take the stage in Mumbai, performing some of his most popular tracks, including Kaali Kaali Zulfon Ke, Kiveh Mukhde, and Sanu Ek Pal.
His EP Reversion features chart-topping hits such as Qaafile, Ranjhana Mera, Laal Paranda, and Sajna Ji, which have garnered immense love from fans across the country. The ongoing Reversion Tour, which kicked off on October 18, 2023, has already witnessed sold-out shows in major cities, including Hyderabad, Raipur, Prayagraj, Kolkata, New Delhi, Bangalore, Pune, Ajmer, Jaipur, Ahmednagar, and Latur. The tour is scheduled to conclude in Ahmedabad on February 15, 2024.
Mumbai holds a special place in Madhur Sharma’s heart, and the artist is thrilled to perform in the city again. Fans can look forward to a memorable evening filled with soulful music and energetic vibes.
Event Details
. Date: Sunday, 12th January 2024
. Time: 9:30 PM
. Venue: Dragonfly, Andheri East, Mumbai
MUMBAI: Live Your City today announced the appointment of Ms.read more
MUMBAI: Percept Live, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Percept Limited and the creators of ‘Sunburn’read more
MUMBAI: The start of every new year is marked by resolutions — commitments for the future.read more
MUMBAI: Audio series platform Pocket FM today announces its 2024 app consumption insights throughread more
MUMBAI: When creating content, preparedness, and flexibility are key, as is a versatile wirelessread more
MUMBAI: Maharashtra Lalit Kala Nidhi, a charitable trust dedicated to the propagation of Indian classical music, is proud to present the 23rd...read more
MUMBAI: Kicking off International Women’s Week on March 1st, the award-winning festival It’s A Girl Thing (IAGT) makes its much-anticipated return...read more
MUMBAI: Renowned singer, songwriter, and composer Madhur Sharma is all set to enthrall Mumbaikars with a captivating live performance. After the...read more
MUMBAI: Celebrating 15 years of bringing extreme metal music fans from across Canada and beyond to British Columbia's Okanagan Valley, Western...read more
MUMBAI: Yo Yo Honey Singh and Atif Aslam are teasing a musical collaboration, and fans can't contain their excitement! The Indian rapper and...read more