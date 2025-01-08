RadioandMusic
News |  08 Jan 2025 16:53 |  By RnMTeam

Madhur Sharma set to mesmerize Mumbai with a power- pack performance

MUMBAI: Renowned singer, songwriter, and composer Madhur Sharma is all set to enthrall Mumbaikars with a captivating live performance. After the launch of his latest EP titled Reversion, Madhur will take the stage in Mumbai, performing some of his most popular tracks, including Kaali Kaali Zulfon Ke, Kiveh Mukhde, and Sanu Ek Pal.

His EP Reversion features chart-topping hits such as Qaafile, Ranjhana Mera, Laal Paranda, and Sajna Ji, which have garnered immense love from fans across the country. The ongoing Reversion Tour, which kicked off on October 18, 2023, has already witnessed sold-out shows in major cities, including Hyderabad, Raipur, Prayagraj, Kolkata, New Delhi, Bangalore, Pune, Ajmer, Jaipur, Ahmednagar, and Latur. The tour is scheduled to conclude in Ahmedabad on February 15, 2024.

Mumbai holds a special place in Madhur Sharma’s heart, and the artist is thrilled to perform in the city again. Fans can look forward to a memorable evening filled with soulful music and energetic vibes.

Event Details

. Date: Sunday, 12th January 2024

. Time: 9:30 PM

. Venue: Dragonfly, Andheri East, Mumbai

 

