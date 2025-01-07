RadioandMusic
Hungama Artist Aloud unveils Thursday Live: Acoustic Nights at Raasta Bombay to celebrate 15 years of independent music

MUMBAI: Hungama Artist Aloud, India’s leading platform for promoting and celebrating independent artists, is all set to commemorate 15 years of empowering talent in the music industry. To mark this milestone, Hungama Artist Aloud is partnering on a fresh and exciting weekly gig series, Thursday Live: Acoustic Nights @ Raasta Bombay, starting on 9th January 2024 at the iconic Raasta Bombay, Khar.

This vibrant celebration of independent artists offers music enthusiasts a unique opportunity to enjoy live acoustic performances by talented artists from the Hungama Artist Aloud network. Partnering with Raasta Bombay adds a refreshing chapter to this legacy, creating an intimate space for fans to connect with their favourite artists.

In the first month, every Thursday will showcase a different artist. For the month of January 2025, the artists and dates include:

Deedar Kaur- 9th January            

.  Jatin Khurana- 16th January        

.  Ishaan Nigam- 23rd January        

. Aishwarya Anand- 30th January

These incredible performers will bring their soulful acoustic music to Raasta Bombay, promising an unforgettable evening for all attendees.

Soumini Sridhara Paul, Senior Vice President of Hungama Artist Aloud, shared her thoughts, stating, “As we celebrate 15 years of championing independent music, this initiative symbolizes our unwavering commitment to nurturing and promoting talent in ways that foster direct connections with audiences. Thursday Live: Acoustic Nights is more than just a musical experience– it’s a celebration of creativity, passion, and the magic of live music.”

Joy Singh from Raasta Bombay expressed their excitement, remarking, “We are thrilled to join hands with Hungama Artist Aloud for this innovative new gig series. Thursday Live: Acoustic Nights perfectly aligns with Raasta Bombay’s ethos of celebrating music and the joy it brings to people. We eagerly look forward to welcoming music enthusiasts to this unique weekly experience.”

For 15 remarkable years, Hungama Artist Aloud has played a key role in transforming the independent talent scene in India. The platform has created a thriving ecosystem that bridges the gap between artists and fans, unlocking unique opportunities for talent to shine through live performances, digital activations, and its flagship initiatives such as The Indian Music Awards, World Music Day Festival, Independent Together, and more.

About Hungama Artist Aloud

Hungama Artist Aloud is a platform dedicated to independent music and artists, offering a one-stop destination for fans to discover, stream, and experience original content. With a legacy spanning 15 years, Hungama Artist Aloud continues to break new ground by supporting artists, curating unique live experiences, and connecting music lovers with extraordinary talent.

 
