Hungama Artist Aloud unveils Thursday Live: Acoustic Nights at Raasta Bombay to celebrate 15 years of independent music

MUMBAI: Hungama Artist Aloud, India’s leading platform for promoting and celebrating independent artists, is all set to commemorate 15 years of empowering talent in the music industry. To mark this milestone, Hungama Artist Aloud is partnering on a fresh and exciting weekly gig series, Thursday Live: Acoustic Nights @ Raasta Bombay, starting on 9th January 2024 at the iconic Raasta Bombay, Khar.
This vibrant celebration of independent artists offers music enthusiasts a unique opportunity to enjoy live acoustic performances by talented artists from the Hungama Artist Aloud network. Partnering with Raasta Bombay adds a refreshing chapter to this legacy, creating an intimate space for fans to connect with their favourite artists.
In the first month, every Thursday will showcase a different artist. For the month of January 2025, the artists and dates include:
. Deedar Kaur- 9th January
. Jatin Khurana- 16th January
. Ishaan Nigam- 23rd January
. Aishwarya Anand- 30th January
These incredible performers will bring their soulful acoustic music to Raasta Bombay, promising an unforgettable evening for all attendees.
Soumini Sridhara Paul, Senior Vice President of Hungama Artist Aloud, shared her thoughts, stating, “As we celebrate 15 years of championing independent music, this initiative symbolizes our unwavering commitment to nurturing and promoting talent in ways that foster direct connections with audiences. Thursday Live: Acoustic Nights is more than just a musical experience– it’s a celebration of creativity, passion, and the magic of live music.”
Joy Singh from Raasta Bombay expressed their excitement, remarking, “We are thrilled to join hands with Hungama Artist Aloud for this innovative new gig series. Thursday Live: Acoustic Nights perfectly aligns with Raasta Bombay’s ethos of celebrating music and the joy it brings to people. We eagerly look forward to welcoming music enthusiasts to this unique weekly experience.”
For 15 remarkable years, Hungama Artist Aloud has played a key role in transforming the independent talent scene in India. The platform has created a thriving ecosystem that bridges the gap between artists and fans, unlocking unique opportunities for talent to shine through live performances, digital activations, and its flagship initiatives such as The Indian Music Awards, World Music Day Festival, Independent Together, and more.
About Hungama Artist Aloud
Hungama Artist Aloud is a platform dedicated to independent music and artists, offering a one-stop destination for fans to discover, stream, and experience original content. With a legacy spanning 15 years, Hungama Artist Aloud continues to break new ground by supporting artists, curating unique live experiences, and connecting music lovers with extraordinary talent.
MUMBAI: Live Your City today announced the appointment of Ms.read more
MUMBAI: Percept Live, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Percept Limited and the creators of ‘Sunburn’read more
MUMBAI: The start of every new year is marked by resolutions — commitments for the future.read more
MUMBAI: Audio series platform Pocket FM today announces its 2024 app consumption insights throughread more
MUMBAI: When creating content, preparedness, and flexibility are key, as is a versatile wirelessread more
MUMBAI: The highly anticipated Indian leg of Bryan Adams' So Happy It Hurts World Tour, a joint venture between EVA Live and SG Live, concluded with...read more
MUMBAI: Multi-Platinum and award-winning Country music star, Lee Brice, has announced his first new release of 2025, “Cry,” out on January 31st. The...read more
Weekly acoustic nights at Raasta Bombay to spotlight talented artists in partnership with Hungama Artist Aloud read more
MUMBAI: Weddings are an emotional rollercoaster, and there's one song this season that’s been stealing the spotlight and leaving audiences teary-eyed...read more
The awards will celebrate young musicians, lifetime achievements in teaching and contributions from states to music read more