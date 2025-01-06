AR Rahman and KM Music Conservatory introduce the Bharat Maestro Awards

MUMBAI: In a country where music connects generations, the Bharat Maestro Awards have been established to recognise and inspire talent.

Initiated by composer AR Rahman and the KM Music Conservatory, the awards celebrate the legacy of Indian classical music while supporting emerging artists.

“The greatest joy of a guru is to witness the success and growth of their students, and it is this bond that the Bharat Maestro Awards seeks to celebrate. The idea behind instituting this is for it to be more than just an award; it’s about connecting the past, present, and future of music, and uniting us all through the language of sound,” said AR Rahman.

The conservatory aims to bridge the gap between tradition and modernity, creating opportunities for young artists to develop their craft while remaining connected to India’s cultural fabric. “With this annual award being instituted, I want to support building an ecosystem that will also fuel immersive experiences in the arena of music,” Rahman added.

The Bharat Maestro Awards will celebrate young musicians, lifetime achievements in teaching, and contributions from Indian states to the musical landscape. Music legends such as Asha Bhosle, Amjad Ali Khan, and Bombay Jayashri will mentor aspiring artists, foster talent and inspire younger audiences through innovative presentations and performances.

Categories of the Bharat Maestro Awards

The Bharat Maestro Awards will honour talent across various categories, including: