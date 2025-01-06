AR Rahman and KM Music Conservatory introduce the Bharat Maestro Awards

MUMBAI: In a country where music connects generations, the Bharat Maestro Awards have been established to recognise and inspire talent.
Initiated by composer AR Rahman and the KM Music Conservatory, the awards celebrate the legacy of Indian classical music while supporting emerging artists.
“The greatest joy of a guru is to witness the success and growth of their students, and it is this bond that the Bharat Maestro Awards seeks to celebrate. The idea behind instituting this is for it to be more than just an award; it’s about connecting the past, present, and future of music, and uniting us all through the language of sound,” said AR Rahman.
The conservatory aims to bridge the gap between tradition and modernity, creating opportunities for young artists to develop their craft while remaining connected to India’s cultural fabric. “With this annual award being instituted, I want to support building an ecosystem that will also fuel immersive experiences in the arena of music,” Rahman added.
The Bharat Maestro Awards will celebrate young musicians, lifetime achievements in teaching, and contributions from Indian states to the musical landscape. Music legends such as Asha Bhosle, Amjad Ali Khan, and Bombay Jayashri will mentor aspiring artists, foster talent and inspire younger audiences through innovative presentations and performances.
Categories of the Bharat Maestro Awards
The Bharat Maestro Awards will honour talent across various categories, including:
MUMBAI: The start of every new year is marked by resolutions — commitments for the future.read more
MUMBAI: Audio series platform Pocket FM today announces its 2024 app consumption insights throughread more
MUMBAI: When creating content, preparedness, and flexibility are key, as is a versatile wirelessread more
MUMBAI: TuneCore, the leading independent development partner for self-releasing artists—owned bread more
MUMBAI: Tips Music Limited and Sterling Reserve Music Project are set to take the music industry read more
The awards will celebrate young musicians, lifetime achievements in teaching and contributions from states to music read more
MUMBAI: The highly anticipated Indian leg of Bryan Adams' So Happy It Hurts World Tour, a joint venture between EVA Live and SG Live, concluded with...read more
MUMBAI: Sacramento, USA’s progressive metal outfit Lunar is set to release the lyric video for “Spring In My Step” to offer listeners another...read more
MUMBAI: Sacramento, USA’s progressive metal outfit Lunar is set to release the lyric video for “Spring In My Step” to offer listeners another...read more