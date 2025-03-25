RadioandMusic
Bhilwara Sur Sangam 2025 is set to celebrate the Indian Classical Music Fest at Kamani Auditorium on April 2 & 3, 2025

MUMBAI: LNJ Bhilwara Group presents Bhilwara Sur Sangam 2025, a grand celebration of India’s rich classical music heritage. The much-awaited annual musical extravaganza returns to Kamani Auditorium, New Delhi, on April 2 and 3, 2025, from 6:30 PM onwards. This year’s event holds special significance as it proudly marks the 12th edition of this iconic festival, promising an unforgettable experience for music lovers.

This two-day classical music festival brings legendary Indian classical artists every year and elevates the spirit of India's rich heritage and culture.

The event will feature an impressive line-up of renowned artists. On the first day, audiences will be treated to a Sitar recital by Shri Purbayan Chatterjee, followed by a captivating vocal performance by the legendary Pt. Sajan Mishra and Swaransh Mishra. The celebration will continue on day 2, with a mesmerising Sarod performance by Pt. Prattyush Banerjee and a soulful vocal recital by the eminent Pt. Ulhas Kashalkar. Together, these musical maestros will create an unforgettable experience, bringing the rich heritage of Indian classical music to life on stage.

Expressing his thoughts on the occasion, Mr. Ravi Jhunjhunwala, Chairman, LNJ Bhilwara Group, said:
"India boasts a wealth of cultural and musical heritage, which is exceptionally diverse and has evolved over centuries. Through Bhilwara Sur Sangam, the LNJ Bhilwara Group showcases its commitment, year after year, to preserving and promoting Indian classical music. We are proud to once again bring together some of the most illustrious musical maestros under one roof, continuing our tradition of celebrating the timeless beauty of Indian music and ensuring that it resonates across generations."

