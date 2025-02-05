Ed Sheeran meets AR Rahman and son AR Ameen ahead of Chennai concert

MUMBAI: British pop sensation Ed Sheeran met legendary Oscar-winning composer AR Rahman and his son AR Ameen ahead of his much-anticipated Chennai concert on February 5.

The meeting took place during Sheeran’s six-city India tour, which includes performances in Hyderabad, Chennai, Bengaluru, Shillong, and Delhi.

Rahman shared glimpses of their meeting on Instagram, posting photos of himself, Sheeran, and Ameen sitting together. In one picture, Rahman was seen at his music console, while Sheeran snapped a photo of the maestro in action. The composer even credited Sheeran for capturing the beautiful moments. Fans flooded the comment section with excitement, speculating about a possible collaboration between the two global icons.

Earlier, Sheeran kicked off his = / x India Tour with a spectacular performance in Pune on January 30. He took the stage wearing a t-shirt emblazoned with “Pune,” paying tribute to the city—much to the delight of his Indian fans.