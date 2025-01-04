T-Series drops Begana by Raghav Chaitanya featuring Kanikka Kapur - A Song That Feels Like Your Own Love Story

MUMBAI: From the voice behind chartbuster hits like "Hua Main" (Animal), "Tum Se" (Teri Baato Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya), Raghav Chaitanya is back with his new single Begana, a soulful melody that will stay with you. Set against a picturesque backdrop, the music video features Kanikka Kapur alongside Raghav himself, capturing a heartwarming tale of love and connection.

With Raghav as the singer, composer, and lyricist, this track is bound to strike a chord in your heart. Directed by the talented Tru Makers, the music video is a stunning visual treat that beautifully complements the song’s essence.

Raghav Chaitanya says, "Begana is a song that feels like a quiet conversation with your soul. It’s simple, honest, and rooted in emotions we all experience but rarely express. Working with Kanikka Kapur on set was an absolute joy-her energy and ability to connect with the song made the entire process seamless and special. I’m deeply grateful to Bhushan Kumar sir for believing in this vision and providing me the platform to bring this song to life."

Let #Begana take you on a journey of emotions, music, and breathtaking visuals. Song to be out on 7th January, stay tuned!