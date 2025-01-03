RadioandMusic
News |  03 Jan 2025 17:33 |  By RnMTeam

The soundtrack of 2025: Five must-listen tracks

MUMBAI: The music scene of 2025 is vibrant and diverse, showcasing a blend of emotions and styles that resonate with listeners across the globe. Here are five tracks currently ruling our 2025 playlist, each bringing its unique flavor to the forefront of popular music.

Jo Tum Mere Ho

Artist: Anuv Jain

This heartfelt ballad has captured the hearts of many with its soulful lyrics and melodic charm. Released in late 2024, Jo Tum Mere Ho quickly climbed the charts, becoming a staple in romantic playlists. Its poignant themes of love and longing resonate deeply, making it a favorite for couples and romantics alike

Ishq Hai

Artists: Anurag Saikia, Raj Shekhar, Romy, Amarabha Banerjee

Ishq Hai is a celebration of love, blending traditional sounds with contemporary beats. The collaboration of talented artists brings a rich texture to the song, which has become immensely popular in India. Its catchy chorus and infectious rhythm make it a must-listen for anyone looking to uplift their spirits

Shaitaniyan

Artist: Nikhita Gandhi, Meet Bros, Dev Negi

This track has taken the music scene by storm with its energetic beats and playful lyrics. Shaitaniyan captures the essence of youthful exuberance and mischief, appealing to a younger audience eager for fresh sounds. Its popularity is reflected in its frequent rotation on various streaming platforms and Nikhita Gandhi's voice has been massively appreciated.

Kissik

Artist: Lothika & Sublahshini

Kissik is another rising star in 2025's music landscape. Its unique blend of genres creates an engaging listening experience that keeps audiences coming back for more. The track's innovative sound design and catchy hooks have made it a favorite among listeners looking for something different.

Aankh

Artist:  Sunidhi Chauhan, Rusha & Blizza

Rounding out our top five is Aankh a track that combines captivating melodies with evocative lyrics. It has quickly garnered attention for its emotional depth and relatable themes, making it a standout choice for those seeking music that speaks to the heart. The song's ability to connect with listeners on a personal level has solidified its place in the top playlists of 2025.

These tracks not only reflect the current musical trends but also highlight the rich tapestry of emotions that music can convey. As we move further into 2025, these songs are sure to remain at the forefront of our playlists, continuing to inspire and entertain audiences worldwide.

