News |  03 Jan 2025 12:33 |  By RnMTeam

Say It with a Song: 'Masa Rosh' turns apologies into a playful anthem

MUMBAI: Following the soulful hit "Rooh," Arslan Nizami is back with another masterpiece from his album Riqqat. Titled "Masa Rosh," this playful track explores the art of making amends with a cheeky charm that’s impossible to resist. Released under the banner of Artiste First, the song promises to capture hearts with its delightful narrative and melodious composition.
 
"Masa Rosh" is a celebration of the lighter moments in relationships. With its breezy tune and witty lyrics, the song encapsulates the joy of playful apologies and the heartfelt efforts we make to mend bonds. Arslan’s signature style of blending meaningful storytelling with captivating melodies shines through, making this track an instant earworm.
 
Arslan Nizami on the song, said:
“'Masa Rosh' is about those little moments that truly matter—the smiles after an apology, the laughter after a misunderstanding. It’s a reminder to cherish these playful yet meaningful exchanges in our relationships. Working with Artiste First has always been a creative joy, and I’m thrilled to bring this song to life with them. I hope listeners find a piece of themselves in 'Masa Rosh' and share it with those they hold dear.”
 
“Masa Rosh is more than just a song - it's been a journey for me producing this beautiful track. I'm proud to have been a part of its creation." - Siddharth Pandit, Music Producer
 
Rohit Sobti, Co-Founder, Artiste First added:
“Arslan’s music continues to resonate deeply with audiences, and 'Masa Rosh' is no exception. This track is a beautiful blend of fun and emotion, perfectly showcasing Arslan’s versatility as an artist. At Artiste First, we are committed to bringing unique and heartfelt stories to the forefront, and 'Masa Rosh' is a testament to that vision. We’re excited to see the joy and connection this song will spark among listeners.”
 
Riqqat has already set a benchmark with its evocative storytelling and soul-stirring tracks. With "Masa Rosh," Arslan Nizami takes his listeners on a whimsical journey that’s as endearing as it is relatable. The song’s playful energy and heartfelt lyrics promise to make it a favorite among fans of all ages.
 
"Masa Rosh" is now available on all major streaming platforms. Tune in and let the charm of this delightful track brighten your day!
Songs Siddharth Pandit Arslan Nizami Rohit Sobti
