NCPA Mumbai Dance Season 2025: 32 plus events, 100 plus artists- A month of dance, culture, and tradition

MUMBAI: The NCPA Mumbai Dance Season returns for its 6th edition, bringing together over 32 events with more than 100 artists. From January 9th to February 2nd, 2025, the festival celebrates the vibrancy and diversity of India’s dance forms, including performances, workshops, discussions, and academic presentations across Mumbai—from Colaba, Santa Cruz, Cuffe Parade, Dadar, Andheri, Goregaon, Chembur, Badlapur, Dombivli in Central Mumbai, Vashi, Borivali, Thane to Navi Mumbai, Nerul in Navi Mumbai, Andheri and extending to Dahisar.

Dates: January 9th – February 2nd, 2025

Location: Various venues across Mumbai

Organized by: National Centre for the Performing Arts (NCPA)

This year’s festival offers something for everyone: intimate performances, grand productions, and thought-provoking academic sessions. Whether you are a dance enthusiast or a newcomer, the NCPA Mumbai Dance Season 2025 is a cultural journey not to be missed. With its stellar lineup of top artists and emerging talent, this festival is not just a celebration of dance-it’s a tribute to India’s vibrant cultural tapestry, making it a must-attend for every enthusiast.

