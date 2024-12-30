Muskan Bamne, Rohan Mehra, and Nitesh Tiwari create magic in the heartfelt track 'Tumse Mohabbat'

MUMBAI: The romantic track Tumse Mohabbat is making waves in the music scene, capturing hearts with its soulful melody and enchanting visuals. Presented by Nitesh Tiwari and composed by the talented S R Dehariya, the song beautifully portrays the emotions of love through its aesthetic appeal and captivating storytelling.

Starring the adorable duo Muskan Bamne and Rohan Mehra, the video showcases their endearing chemistry, which has become a talking point among fans. From shy glances to heartfelt moments, their performances breathe life into the lyrics, creating a magical experience for viewers.

Muskan Bamne shared her excitement about the song, saying, “Tumse Mohabbat is close to my heart because it beautifully captures the innocence of love. Working with Rohan was a joy, and I’m so happy people are loving the song!”

Rohan Mehra also expressed his thoughts, adding, “This song is pure magic. From the music to the visuals, everything has been crafted with so much love. Muskan and I had a great time working on it, and the response from fans has been overwhelming.”

Nitesh Tiwari, who presented the song, shared his pride in the project. “Tumse Mohabbat is not just a song; it’s an emotion. S R Dehariya’s composition, paired with Muskan and Rohan's performances, has created something truly special. I’m thrilled to see it being appreciated.”

The video’s soothing palette and picturesque backdrops complement the song’s tender lyrics, making it a feast for both the eyes and the ears. With its heartfelt narrative and beautiful execution, Tumse Mohabbat is undoubtedly carving its place as one of the most cherished romantic tracks of the year.