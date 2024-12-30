"Karate remains a niche sport in our cricket-heavy society," says Meiyang Chang while discussing Amazon MX Player's Karate Girls

MUMBAI: Amazon MX Player, Amazon's free video streaming platform, recently released the coming-of-age drama, Karate Girls. This gripping series revolves around two girls with clashing personalities, Komal and Abha, whose lives take an unexpected turn when they cross paths at Navodaya Karate Academy. Despite being fundamentally different, they must come together to help Abha’s father, Ajay Sensei, keep the dojo afloat. As they navigate their adolescent years and take their first steps towards adulthood, their journey poses new challenges at every juncture, exploring themes of self-discovery, personal growth, friendship, discipline, and determination. Karate Girls boasts an outstanding cast, including Ashlesha Thakur, Celesti Bairagey, Manav Gohil, and Meiyang Chang in key roles.

Meiyang Chang, who essays the role of JD, shares insight about the series. He says, “I believe Karate Girls will be unfamiliar to many viewers, as karate remains a niche sport in our cricket-heavy society. While we're learning to appreciate other sports, karate continues to be majorly underexplored. In Karate Girls, audiences can expect a deep dive not only into a new sport but also into interesting human relationships. Each dynamic is unique, whether between the girls, a father and daughter, or a sensei and student. Even the love triangle adds a layer of complexity to the narrative. What struck me the most about the writing was the link between Manav and my character, which was rooted in love but also included betrayal, vengefulness, and hope. Both are too stubborn to back down, which heightens the tension. Meanwhile, the girls, caught in this larger game, just want to fight and express themselves.”

Chang further adds, “These girls fight to express themselves, but the stakes go far beyond that. The men, while protecting others, are also driven by their own ambitions. This contrast brings out raw human emotions. Sometimes, even knowingly, we don't back down from what we want to achieve against all odds. Whether it's winning a championship, chasing dreams, rising above tough circumstances, or trying to escape a rut like Manav, each character has their own drive. On the other hand, JD, despite seemingly having everything, feels like he's missing something, and his sole aim is revenge. These emotions are universal, reflecting the struggles we face daily. While the karate aspect may seem fantastical, the deeper themes are real and relatable.”

Karate Girls is now streaming for free exclusively on Amazon MX Player, available through its apps on mobile, the Amazon shopping app, Prime Video, Fire TV, and connected TVs.