Beyond a shadow of a doubt Sonic The Hedgehog 3 breaks a Guinness World Records™ Title for largest shadow projection at The American Dream In East Rutherford, New Jersey

MUMBAI: Paramount Pictures unveiled a massive spectacle this holiday season, in anticipation for the upcoming theatrical release of SONIC THE HEDGEHOG 3 on Thursday, December 18th, with an attempt to break the GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS title for the “largest shadow projection.”

The shadow was projected on an exterior wall of the American Dream, with a live stream shown on the first floor of Court A within the mall.

SONIC THE HEDGEHOG 3, from Paramount Pictures, in association with SEGA, opens exclusively in theatres nationwide on Friday, December 20th. Sonic the Hedgehog returns to the big screen this holiday season in his most thrilling adventure yet. Sonic, Knuckles, and Tails reunite against a powerful new adversary, Shadow, a mysterious villain with powers unlike anything they have faced before. With their abilities outmatched in every way, Team Sonic must seek out an unlikely alliance in hopes of stopping Shadow and protecting the planet.

WHAT: SONIC THE HEDGEHOG 3, in association with Paramount Pictures and SEGA, to attempt to break the GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS title for “LARGEST SHADOW PROJECTION”

WHEN: The shadow projection began at 5:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 18 and broke the record at 9:01 PM ET.

WHERE: American Dream - 1 American Dream Wy, East Rutherford, NJ 07073

HOW: The past record was 15.7 m (51 ft 6.1 in) long x 8.09 m (26 ft 6.5 in) wide. A full list of rules can be found below:

1. The artwork must be of a recognizable image, concept or scene at the discretion of Guinness World Records.

2. The design of the shadow projection must be sent for pre-approval. Any designs not sent for pre-approval may be disqualified.

3. The image must be one continuous shadow representation.

4. The supplies used to form the shadow projection must be available commercially. A breakdown of materials used to create the shadow projection must be submitted as evidence.

5. Overall measurements of the image must be provided as well as a breakdown of height, width etc.

6. There is no limit regarding the number of projectors used.

7. The image must be projected for a minimum of four hours.

8. There is no minimum time frame for the construction of the sculpture, nor is there a limit to the number of people involved. However, the duration and number of participants should be documented.

9. The record is measured based on the greatest length and width separations of the shadow projection.

10 To be considered for the record, the shadow projection must surpass any existing record in this category by all dimensions.