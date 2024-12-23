Kalashram pays glorious tribute to Pt. Birju Maharajji and Ustad Zakir Hussain at 'Parampara Pravaha'

MUMBAI: The timeless beauty of Kathak unfolded on stage as celebrated Kathak dancer, choreographer, and global performer Neha Banerjee performed at the spectacular show “Parampara Pravaha”, presented by Kalashram. Organised by Sashwati Sen, Senior disciple of Pt. Birju Maharajji and Curated by Neha Banerjee—a disciple of the iconic Pt. Birju Maharajji— the event was a heartfelt homage to the legacy of the revered maestro.

“Parampara Pravaha” is an extraordinary confluence of art and devotion, uniting Maharajji's students across the globe to honour his unmatched contribution to Kathak. This initiative seeks to immortalize the teachings and traditions of the legendary Pt. Birju Maharajji and ensure that his artistic brilliance continues to inspire generations to come.

Seniors Dancers like Shama Bhate, Vijayshree Chaudhry who choreographed Heeramandi’s song Sakal Ban, Maharajji’s granddaughter Shinjini and celebrated dancers performed at “Parampara Pravaha”

The evening also paid homage to another luminary of Indian classical music, the globally celebrated tabla maestro Ustad Zakir Hussain, who recently departed for the heavenly abode. His rhythm, much like Maharajji's grace, resonated deeply with the souls of art lovers worldwide, and the tribute marked a solemn yet celebratory remembrance of their unparalleled genius.

Neha Banerjee, Founder of Kathak Darpan Institute and the visionary behind the Smriti Festival, delivered a captivating performance that merged precision, poise, and profound emotion. Her intricate footwork, delicate abhinaya, and deep reverence for tradition left the audience spellbound.

Reflecting on the occasion, Neha Banerjee shared "‘Parampara Pravaha’ is a journey of love, gratitude, and remembrance. This tribute is our way of keeping Maharajji's art alive and celebrating the eternal rhythm that connects us to his teachings. To pay homage to both Pt. Birju Maharajji and Ustad Zakir Hussainji on this platform is a privilege beyond words, as their legacies continue to inspire countless artists worldwide.”

The show will travel to various cities wherever Pt. Birju Maharajji’s disciples reside and stand as a testament to the enduring power of Kathak and the deep bonds forged between gurus and their shishyas. “Parampara Pravaha” was more than a performance—it was a poignant symphony of legacy, rhythm, and devotion that resonated with every soul in attendance.