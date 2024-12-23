Kalashram pays glorious tribute to Pt. Birju Maharajji and Ustad Zakir Hussain at 'Parampara Pravaha'

MUMBAI: The timeless beauty of Kathak unfolded on stage as celebrated Kathak dancer, choreographer, and global performer Neha Banerjee performed at the spectacular show “Parampara Pravaha”, presented by Kalashram. Organised by Sashwati Sen, Senior disciple of Pt. Birju Maharajji and Curated by Neha Banerjee—a disciple of the iconic Pt. Birju Maharajji— the event was a heartfelt homage to the legacy of the revered maestro.
“Parampara Pravaha” is an extraordinary confluence of art and devotion, uniting Maharajji's students across the globe to honour his unmatched contribution to Kathak. This initiative seeks to immortalize the teachings and traditions of the legendary Pt. Birju Maharajji and ensure that his artistic brilliance continues to inspire generations to come.
Seniors Dancers like Shama Bhate, Vijayshree Chaudhry who choreographed Heeramandi’s song Sakal Ban, Maharajji’s granddaughter Shinjini and celebrated dancers performed at “Parampara Pravaha”
The evening also paid homage to another luminary of Indian classical music, the globally celebrated tabla maestro Ustad Zakir Hussain, who recently departed for the heavenly abode. His rhythm, much like Maharajji's grace, resonated deeply with the souls of art lovers worldwide, and the tribute marked a solemn yet celebratory remembrance of their unparalleled genius.
Neha Banerjee, Founder of Kathak Darpan Institute and the visionary behind the Smriti Festival, delivered a captivating performance that merged precision, poise, and profound emotion. Her intricate footwork, delicate abhinaya, and deep reverence for tradition left the audience spellbound.
Reflecting on the occasion, Neha Banerjee shared "‘Parampara Pravaha’ is a journey of love, gratitude, and remembrance. This tribute is our way of keeping Maharajji's art alive and celebrating the eternal rhythm that connects us to his teachings. To pay homage to both Pt. Birju Maharajji and Ustad Zakir Hussainji on this platform is a privilege beyond words, as their legacies continue to inspire countless artists worldwide.”
The show will travel to various cities wherever Pt. Birju Maharajji’s disciples reside and stand as a testament to the enduring power of Kathak and the deep bonds forged between gurus and their shishyas. “Parampara Pravaha” was more than a performance—it was a poignant symphony of legacy, rhythm, and devotion that resonated with every soul in attendance.
MUMBAI: Audio series platform Pocket FM today announces its 2024 app consumption insights throughread more
MUMBAI: When creating content, preparedness, and flexibility are key, as is a versatile wirelessread more
MUMBAI: TuneCore, the leading independent development partner for self-releasing artists—owned bread more
MUMBAI: Tips Music Limited and Sterling Reserve Music Project are set to take the music industry read more
He brings rich leadership experience from Tokopedia, Gojek & most recently, TikTok. read more
MUMBAI: Renowned Indian singer and musician Sonu Nigam’s I Believe Music and Jetsynthesys’ Global Music Junction (GMJ), releases Sonu Nigam’s...read more
MUMBAI: In celebration of the eternal legacy of the legendary playback singer Mohammad Rafi, a grand tribute concert is set to take place on *24th...read more
MUMBAI: After a five-year hiatus, SulaFest, Asia’s most iconic vineyard music festival, is making a grand comeback with a spectacular two-day...read more
MUMBAI: Parwez K Photography, in collaboration with the award-winning entertainment company Approach Entertainment, officially unveiled the poster...read more
MUMBAI: Lashcurry, from RAGA’s RAGA Ragers conquered the desi hip-hop champion title and Siyaahi became the OG Hustler of the fourth season of India’...read more