News |  23 Dec 2024 12:42 |  By RnMTeam

Asia’s Favourite Vineyard Music Festival is Back! SulaFest 2025

MUMBAI: After a five-year hiatus, SulaFest, Asia’s most iconic vineyard music festival, is making a grand comeback with a spectacular two-day celebration on February 1st and 2nd, 2025, at the breathtaking Sula Vineyards in Nashik. Renowned for its fusion of world music, gourmet cuisine, and exceptional wines, SulaFest 2025 promises an extraordinary revival, blending music, culture, and the enchantment of vineyards beneath the open skies.

This year’s SulaFest 2025 lineup is packed with some of India’s most loved artists, promising an eclectic mix of sounds and genres. Divine, the voice behind Gully Boy iconic rap anthems, is set to deliver a commanding performance. Ritviz x Karan Kanchan’s specially curated set for SulaFest2025 is sure to captivate, while Oaff and Savera, known for the soulful Doobey from Gehraiyaan, will bring their experimental energy. Adding to the mix are When Chai Met Toast, Dualist Inquiry, and Madboy/Mink, making this dynamic musical journey unforgettable, all set against the stunning backdrop of Sula’s open-air amphitheatre.

Rajeev Samant, Founder & CEO of Sula Vineyards, said, "As we gear up for the much-anticipated return of SulaFest, I couldn’t be more excited to see this incredible celebration come to life again. SulaFest is more than just a festival; it’s a true celebration of music, wine, and togetherness. We’re delighted to welcome everyone back to Nashik for a weekend filled with unforgettable experiences. Having such amazing artists on board this year makes it even more special, and we can’t wait to see the joy and connection it will bring to our community. Watching SulaFest grow into a platform that showcases the best of our wines, music, and shared experiences is immensely fulfilling.”

Adding to the excitement, SulaFest 2025 introduces wine cocktails and Sula in cans for the very first time, offering a fresh and convenient way to enjoy India’s finest wines. Paired with a vibrant world music lineup, the festival promises unmatched culinary and beverage experiences. Festival passes start at Rs 2,999, and tickets are expected to sell out fast! Food and drink coupons will be available at the venue. Tickets are now available on BookMyShow: Book Now

Whether you’re a music aficionado, a wine connoisseur, or just seeking an extraordinary weekend escape, SulaFest 2025 is your ultimate destination for a vineyard celebration like no other. Save the date, grab your tickets, and get ready for an unforgettable experience at Sula Vineyards!

