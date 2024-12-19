JetSynthesys enhances Global Music Junction's offerings through strategic partnership with Dr. Arvind Arora

MUMBAI: New-age global digital entertainment and technology company JetSynthesys’ music and entertainment subsidiary, Global Music Junction (GMJ), has announced an exclusive 360-degree partnership with Dr. Arvind Arora, popularly known as A2 Sir. With over 22 million followers across social media, Dr. Arora is one of India’s most influential educators, motivational speakers, and digital creators and podcasters. This partnership marks GMJ’s expansion into influencer-driven entertainment, complementing its established success in the music vertical.

GMJ, in which Warner Music India acquired a 26% stake earlier this year, boasts over 100 partners across India’s regional music ecosystem, including Bhojpuri, Haryanvi, Rajasthani and Odiya music and entertainment. It collaborates with some of the biggest names in Bollywood and the entertainment industry, including Sonu Nigam, Shaan, Salim Merchant, Sapna Chaudhary, Pawan Singh, and Ira Mohanty.

The collaboration builds on GMJ’s strategic alliance with Warner Music, aiming to bolster India’s regional music industry and deepen audience engagement within the burgeoning influencer space.

Hariprem Films, a leading name in content execution, will play a pivotal role in delivering the partnership’s creative vision.

Rajan Navani, Chairman & Managing Director, JetSynthesys, remarked, “At JetSynthesys, we aim to build a robust digital ecosystem that seamlessly combines technology and entertainment. Through this partnership, backed by Warner Music’s expertise and GMJ’s Hariprem Films’ exceptional execution, GMJ is well-positioned to set new benchmarks in influencer-driven content.”

Dr. Arvind Arora (A2 Sir) shared his excitement about the collaboration, “I am delighted to collaborate with JetSynthesys’ Global Music Junction to create content that inspires, motivates, and educates millions. This partnership allows us to combine our strengths to push the boundaries of digital storytelling.

Rajkumar Singh, Founder and CEO of Global Music Junction, stated, “This partnership with Dr. Arvind Arora is a significant step forward in GMJ’s journey to expand into influencer entertainment market. Dr. Arora’s ability to inspire and connect with millions aligns perfectly with our vision to create impactful digital content and community. With Hariprem Films as our execution partner, we look forward to delivering compelling narratives that resonate with audiences nationwide and globally.”

Nitin Samadhiya, CEO of Hariprem Films, emphasized the executional strength of this partnership, “At Hariprem Films, we strive to bring ideas to life with precision and creativity. This collaboration with GMJ and Dr. Arvind Arora is an exciting opportunity to deliver content that inspires, motivates, and entertains, taking digital storytelling to new heights.”

This collaboration between JetSynthesys' Global Music Junction, Dr. Arvind Arora, and Hariprem Films represents a convergence of innovation, creativity, and execution excellence. By blending the power of digital entertainment with motivational storytelling, this collaboration is set to inspire millions and redefine the landscape of influencer-driven content in India.