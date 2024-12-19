RadioandMusic
News |  19 Dec 2024 16:13 |  By RnMTeam

Experience the magic of romance with 'Hazaar Baar', the love ballad of the year from Baby John

MUMBAI: The soulful voices of Arijit Singh and Shreya Ghoshal unite for Hazaar Baar, a mesmerizing love song from Baby John, starring Varun Dhawan and Keerthy Suresh.

With music composed by the legendary S. Thaman and heartfelt lyrics penned by the masterful Irshad Kamil, this track is destined to tug at your heartstrings and become an instant favorite.

Hazaar Baar perfectly captures the tender, blossoming romance between Varun and Keerthy’s characters. Their sizzling on-screen chemistry breathes life into the song, establishing them as the newest and most endearing on-screen duo.

This enchanting melody symbolizes the beginning of their journey together—a union filled with love, hope, and dreams for the future.

Get ready to be swept off your feet as Hazaar Baar prepares to set hearts aflutter and raise excitement for this Christmas release from Jio Studios, A For Apple, and Cine1 Studios.

Presented by Jio Studios in association with Atlee and Cine 1 Studios, Baby John is a production of A for Apple Studios and Cine1 Studios. Directed by Kalees, the film is set to hit theaters on 25th December 2024.

