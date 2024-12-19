Experience the magic of romance with 'Hazaar Baar', the love ballad of the year from Baby John

MUMBAI: The soulful voices of Arijit Singh and Shreya Ghoshal unite for Hazaar Baar, a mesmerizing love song from Baby John, starring Varun Dhawan and Keerthy Suresh.
With music composed by the legendary S. Thaman and heartfelt lyrics penned by the masterful Irshad Kamil, this track is destined to tug at your heartstrings and become an instant favorite.
Hazaar Baar perfectly captures the tender, blossoming romance between Varun and Keerthy’s characters. Their sizzling on-screen chemistry breathes life into the song, establishing them as the newest and most endearing on-screen duo.
This enchanting melody symbolizes the beginning of their journey together—a union filled with love, hope, and dreams for the future.
Get ready to be swept off your feet as Hazaar Baar prepares to set hearts aflutter and raise excitement for this Christmas release from Jio Studios, A For Apple, and Cine1 Studios.
Presented by Jio Studios in association with Atlee and Cine 1 Studios, Baby John is a production of A for Apple Studios and Cine1 Studios. Directed by Kalees, the film is set to hit theaters on 25th December 2024.
MUMBAI: When creating content, preparedness, and flexibility are key, as is a versatile wirelessread more
MUMBAI: TuneCore, the leading independent development partner for self-releasing artists—owned bread more
MUMBAI: Tips Music Limited and Sterling Reserve Music Project are set to take the music industry read more
He brings rich leadership experience from Tokopedia, Gojek & most recently, TikTok. read more
Collaboration to Yield New Synergies Expanding Global Reach and Audience Connections read more
MUMBAI: New-age global digital entertainment and technology company JetSynthesys’ music and entertainment subsidiary, Global Music Junction (GMJ),...read more
MUMBAI: Live Your City, Candlelight Concert Series is set to transform Christmas with thousands of candles, bringing special holiday-themed shows to...read more
MUMBAI: Audiences were treated to a spectacular evening at Ricky Martin's much-anticipated concert. Amidst the excitement, international singer and...read more
MUMBAI: This past summer, Italian melodic death-doom force Shores of Null performed a somber and poetic set at one of Europe's largest metal...read more
MUMBAI: In a candid conversation, singer-composer Varun Jain delves into the inspiration and creative process behind his emotionally charged tracks,...read more