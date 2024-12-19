RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  19 Dec 2024 17:02 |  By RnMTeam

Bohemia Beach Club at Five Palm Jumeirah (Dubai) reveals first line-ups for 2025

MUMBAI: Bohemia Beach Club kicks off 2025 with another essential mix of global heavyweights and rising stars who will play between January and April. Bohemia Presents on Saturdays brings cutting edge house and tech from artists such as Chris Stussy, Hot Since 82, Wade, Ben Sterling, Lost Frequencies,  Dimitri Vegas, Fabrice, James Grant & Jody Wisternoff and more, while Bohemia Chill on Sundays welcomes Henrik Schwarz, Viken Arman, Mira, Lalou, Chambord (live), (live) and more.

Dubai’s most glamorous beachside destination offers the region’s most complete party experience and its where boho chic meets beachfront luxury with ultra-luxe sun loungers, a glass infinity pool and panoramic views of the Dubai Marina skyline, Palm Jumeirah, and Ain Dubai, which all provide an idyllic setting as the world’s best DJs add the unique soundtrack.

Bohemia Beach Club have been invigorating Dubai’s party scene with something for everyone: Bohemia Presents on Saturdays is all about electric party moods that start during the day and run into the night time with house music legends alongside rising stars, while Sundays are all about Bohemia Chill which offers a cultured atmosphere and melodic soundscapes from the best in the scene, all complemented by signature cocktails, indulgent shisha and a magnetic energy.

Bohemia Beach Club has transcended the concept of a party—it's a haven for kindred spirits who celebrate music in an atmosphere of opulent luxury and chic sophistication. This immersive experience tantalizes every sense while embodying the iconic 'Vibe at FIVE.'

Don’t miss being part of the story in 20205 and book your tickets now.

Bohemia Presents (Every Saturday) at Bohemia Beach Club at FIVE Palm Jumeirah

Saturday 4 January

Dimitri Vegas
Sam Oui

Saturday 11 January

Alisha
Blondi
Hartley
Hilde

Saturday 18 January

Wade
Olive F
Jen Getz & Alfie
Fabrice

Saturday 25 January

Tripolism
Sparrow & Barbossa
Rockin Moroccin
Emir
Anrey

Saturday 1 February

Lost Frequencies
DJ Bliss
Sam Oui

Saturday 8 February

Chris Stussy
Frank Storm
Fabrice

Saturday 15 February

James Grant & Jody Wisternoff
Nils Hoffmann
Rezident
Nicky Elisabeth
Blake.08

Saturday 22 February

Hot Since 82
Fabrice

Bohemia Chill (Every Sunday) at FIVE Palm Jumeirah

Sunday 5 January

Jazzerimo
Soberboy
Nicolas Hillman
Khaney

Sunday 19 January

Viken Arman
Ephlum

Sunday 26 January

Mira
Jazzerimo

Sunday 2 February

Lalou

Sunday 16 February

Chambord (live)

Sunday 23 February

Henrik Schwarz (live)

Tags
Bohemia Beach Club music Songs
Related news
 | 19 Dec 2024

India welcomes special holiday-themed Candlelight Concerts

MUMBAI: Live Your City, Candlelight Concert Series is set to transform Christmas with thousands of candles, bringing special holiday-themed shows to New Delhi and Mumbai.

read more
 | 19 Dec 2024

Varun Jain on creating music that resonates: The stories behind 'Jaane Kyun' and 'Doob Rahe' are special

MUMBAI: In a candid conversation, singer-composer Varun Jain delves into the inspiration and creative process behind his emotionally charged tracks, Jaane Kyun and Doob Rahe. From channeling personal experiences to interpreting melodies, he shares what makes his music so profoundly relatable.

read more
 | 19 Dec 2024

Coke Studio Tamil Season 2 wraps up with pride in Tamil music, culture and diversity

MUMBAI: Coke Studio Tamil has wrapped up its remarkable Season 2, leaving a lasting impact by celebrating Tamil music and culture with a stellar lineup of artists.

read more
 | 19 Dec 2024

JetSynthesys enhances Global Music Junction's offerings through strategic partnership with Dr. Arvind Arora

MUMBAI: New-age global digital entertainment and technology company JetSynthesys’ music and entertainment subsidiary, Global Music Junction (GMJ), has announced an exclusive 360-degree partnership with Dr. Arvind Arora, popularly known as A2 Sir.

read more
 | 19 Dec 2024

Experience the magic of romance with 'Hazaar Baar', the love ballad of the year from Baby John

MUMBAI: The soulful voices of Arijit Singh and Shreya Ghoshal unite for Hazaar Baar, a mesmerizing love song from Baby John, starring Varun Dhawan and Keerthy Suresh.

read more

RnM Biz

Sennheiser launches profile wireless: Creator’s audio multitool

MUMBAI: When creating content, preparedness, and flexibility are key, as is a versatile wirelessread more

TuneCore releases second annual report, revealing explosive growth in streaming and revenue

MUMBAI: TuneCore, the leading independent development partner for self-releasing artists—owned bread more

Tips Music and Sterling Reserve Music Project set to revolutionize Bollywood classics with 'Tips Take 2'

MUMBAI: Tips Music Limited and Sterling Reserve Music Project are set to take the music industry read more

ShareChat appoints Nitin Jain as chief Technology Officer

He brings rich leadership experience from Tokopedia, Gojek & most recently, TikTok. read more

Virgin Music Group and Hungama Digital Media announce alliance to expand music distribution worldwide

Collaboration to Yield New Synergies Expanding Global Reach and Audience Connections read more

top# 5 articles

1
JetSynthesys enhances Global Music Junction's offerings through strategic partnership with Dr. Arvind Arora

MUMBAI: New-age global digital entertainment and technology company JetSynthesys’ music and entertainment subsidiary, Global Music Junction (GMJ),...read more

2
End of an Era for Vinyl? BLOND:ISH announces LP made using recycled cooking oil

MUMBAI: Today, in step with her career-spanning effort to eliminate plastic from the music industry, BLOND:ISH announces a special BioVinyl release...read more

3
Iulia Vantur opens up about setting the stage on fire during Ricky Martin's live concert in Dubai, calling It 'The Moment'

MUMBAI: Audiences were treated to a spectacular evening at Ricky Martin's much-anticipated concert. Amidst the excitement, international singer and...read more

4
India welcomes special holiday-themed Candlelight Concerts

MUMBAI: Live Your City, Candlelight Concert Series is set to transform Christmas with thousands of candles, bringing special holiday-themed shows to...read more

5
Shores of Null share live video from Hellfest 2024 'Darkness Won't Take Me'

MUMBAI: This past summer, Italian melodic death-doom force Shores of Null performed a somber and poetic set at one of Europe's largest metal...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2024 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games