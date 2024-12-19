Bohemia Beach Club at Five Palm Jumeirah (Dubai) reveals first line-ups for 2025

MUMBAI: Bohemia Beach Club kicks off 2025 with another essential mix of global heavyweights and rising stars who will play between January and April. Bohemia Presents on Saturdays brings cutting edge house and tech from artists such as Chris Stussy, Hot Since 82, Wade, Ben Sterling, Lost Frequencies, Dimitri Vegas, Fabrice, James Grant & Jody Wisternoff and more, while Bohemia Chill on Sundays welcomes Henrik Schwarz, Viken Arman, Mira, Lalou, Chambord (live), (live) and more.

Dubai’s most glamorous beachside destination offers the region’s most complete party experience and its where boho chic meets beachfront luxury with ultra-luxe sun loungers, a glass infinity pool and panoramic views of the Dubai Marina skyline, Palm Jumeirah, and Ain Dubai, which all provide an idyllic setting as the world’s best DJs add the unique soundtrack.

Bohemia Beach Club have been invigorating Dubai’s party scene with something for everyone: Bohemia Presents on Saturdays is all about electric party moods that start during the day and run into the night time with house music legends alongside rising stars, while Sundays are all about Bohemia Chill which offers a cultured atmosphere and melodic soundscapes from the best in the scene, all complemented by signature cocktails, indulgent shisha and a magnetic energy.

Bohemia Beach Club has transcended the concept of a party—it's a haven for kindred spirits who celebrate music in an atmosphere of opulent luxury and chic sophistication. This immersive experience tantalizes every sense while embodying the iconic 'Vibe at FIVE.'

Don’t miss being part of the story in 20205 and book your tickets now.

Bohemia Presents (Every Saturday) at Bohemia Beach Club at FIVE Palm Jumeirah

Saturday 4 January

Dimitri Vegas

Sam Oui

Saturday 11 January

Alisha

Blondi

Hartley

Hilde

Saturday 18 January

Wade

Olive F

Jen Getz & Alfie

Fabrice

Saturday 25 January

Tripolism

Sparrow & Barbossa

Rockin Moroccin

Emir

Anrey

Saturday 1 February

Lost Frequencies

DJ Bliss

Sam Oui

Saturday 8 February

Chris Stussy

Frank Storm

Fabrice

Saturday 15 February

James Grant & Jody Wisternoff

Nils Hoffmann

Rezident

Nicky Elisabeth

Blake.08

Saturday 22 February

Hot Since 82

Fabrice

Bohemia Chill (Every Sunday) at FIVE Palm Jumeirah

Sunday 5 January

Jazzerimo

Soberboy

Nicolas Hillman

Khaney

Sunday 19 January

Viken Arman

Ephlum

Sunday 26 January

Mira

Jazzerimo

Sunday 2 February

Lalou

Sunday 16 February

Chambord (live)

Sunday 23 February

Henrik Schwarz (live)