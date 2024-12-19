Bohemia Beach Club at Five Palm Jumeirah (Dubai) reveals first line-ups for 2025

MUMBAI: Bohemia Beach Club kicks off 2025 with another essential mix of global heavyweights and rising stars who will play between January and April. Bohemia Presents on Saturdays brings cutting edge house and tech from artists such as Chris Stussy, Hot Since 82, Wade, Ben Sterling, Lost Frequencies, Dimitri Vegas, Fabrice, James Grant & Jody Wisternoff and more, while Bohemia Chill on Sundays welcomes Henrik Schwarz, Viken Arman, Mira, Lalou, Chambord (live), (live) and more.
Dubai’s most glamorous beachside destination offers the region’s most complete party experience and its where boho chic meets beachfront luxury with ultra-luxe sun loungers, a glass infinity pool and panoramic views of the Dubai Marina skyline, Palm Jumeirah, and Ain Dubai, which all provide an idyllic setting as the world’s best DJs add the unique soundtrack.
Bohemia Beach Club have been invigorating Dubai’s party scene with something for everyone: Bohemia Presents on Saturdays is all about electric party moods that start during the day and run into the night time with house music legends alongside rising stars, while Sundays are all about Bohemia Chill which offers a cultured atmosphere and melodic soundscapes from the best in the scene, all complemented by signature cocktails, indulgent shisha and a magnetic energy.
Bohemia Beach Club has transcended the concept of a party—it's a haven for kindred spirits who celebrate music in an atmosphere of opulent luxury and chic sophistication. This immersive experience tantalizes every sense while embodying the iconic 'Vibe at FIVE.'
Don’t miss being part of the story in 20205 and book your tickets now.
Bohemia Presents (Every Saturday) at Bohemia Beach Club at FIVE Palm Jumeirah
Saturday 4 January
Dimitri Vegas
Sam Oui
Saturday 11 January
Alisha
Blondi
Hartley
Hilde
Saturday 18 January
Wade
Olive F
Jen Getz & Alfie
Fabrice
Saturday 25 January
Tripolism
Sparrow & Barbossa
Rockin Moroccin
Emir
Anrey
Saturday 1 February
Lost Frequencies
DJ Bliss
Sam Oui
Saturday 8 February
Chris Stussy
Frank Storm
Fabrice
Saturday 15 February
James Grant & Jody Wisternoff
Nils Hoffmann
Rezident
Nicky Elisabeth
Blake.08
Saturday 22 February
Hot Since 82
Fabrice
Bohemia Chill (Every Sunday) at FIVE Palm Jumeirah
Sunday 5 January
Jazzerimo
Soberboy
Nicolas Hillman
Khaney
Sunday 19 January
Viken Arman
Ephlum
Sunday 26 January
Mira
Jazzerimo
Sunday 2 February
Lalou
Sunday 16 February
Chambord (live)
Sunday 23 February
Henrik Schwarz (live)
