Shadow fame singer Singga's opens up on battling depression and how he rebuilt himself with a powerpack comeback

MUMBAI: Punjabi singer-actor Singga, renowned for his electrifying performances and powerful voice, recently opened up about a deeply personal battle. Behind his vibrant public persona, Singga was quietly struggling with severe depression. The mental health challenges led him down a difficult path, causing him to gain significant weight and lose touch with his physical and emotional well-being.

After battling intense emotional struggles, Singga realized the need to reclaim his life. Singga revealed that his battle with depression left him feeling powerless."I wasn’t myself. I didn’t feel like doing anything. I was ignoring my health and work, and every day felt like a struggle, But then, one fine day, something changed. Something hit me, and I realized I needed to give myself a second life. I had to rebuild myself—not just for me but for my family, who must have been worried seeing me in that state."

Singga on his transformation says, "I began my mornings early, with rigorous gym sessions that helped me channel my energy positively. I pushed my limits by running under the blazing sun in June and July, often between 1–2 PM. "Sweating was my therapy," I’ve seen the sweat change the color of the soil beneath my feet."Determined to build abs and tone his body, Singga says, "I controlled my sugar and salt intake and adopted a diet rich in green vegetables and fruits. Drinking warm water and maintaining hydration were key elements of my regime. I started learning about exercises and techniques on YouTube. It’s amazing how much you can achieve when you put your mind to it."

For Singga, the gym became more than his physical space—it was his sanctuary, his medicine for healing his depression.“ Every drop of sweat felt like I was leaving my pain behind. I stopped worrying about what people thought and kept my focus on my goals, as I feel, you unlock a new level of freedom,” he shared.

Through his efforts, Singga has emerged stronger, healthier, and more driven than ever. From battling depression to sculpting a physique that inspires millions, Singga’s journey is a reminder that with dedication and self-love, transformation is always possible.

And now, Singga is all set for a powerpack comeback with his debut film FAKKAR, in which he has once again undergone a major transformation, to bring the character's reality to life. We are sure that Singga not only inspired us and made us fall in love with his soulful music but also his personal life journey and his battle with Depression as this is also an inspiration to all his fans that No matter how dark it feels, there is always a way to rebuild yourself.