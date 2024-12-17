IPRS celebrates cultural bonds at CISAC-APMA conference in Kuala Lumpur

MUMBAI: This week, royalty collection agencies from the Asia-Pacific region convened in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, for the annual CISAC and APMA conference. The event also marked a special milestone—the 35th anniversary of the Malaysian sister society, Music Authors’ Copyright Protection Berhad (#MACP).
To commemorate the occasion, Shri Javed Akhtar, Chairman of the Indian Performing Right Society Ltd. (#IPRS), and Shri Rakesh Nigam, CEO of IPRS, presented the MACP Chairman with a stunning marble statue of Maa Saraswati, the goddess of learning and patron of arts and music. The gesture symbolized IPRS's dedication to fostering cultural bonds and honouring the shared artistic heritage of the region.
During the ceremony, Shri Javed Akhtar delivered an inspiring speech highlighting the significance of Saraswati Devi in Indian culture as a guiding force for creativity and wisdom. He extended his heartfelt wishes for MACP's continued success and growth, underscoring the unity and collaboration between copyright societies in Asia.
Reflecting on Reflecting on IPRS’s participation, lyricist, screenwriter, actor, and IPRS Board Member Mayur Puri said, said, "This conference is a testament to the unity of creators across borders. By honouring our shared artistic heritage, we reaffirm not just our dedication to protecting the rights of creators, but also our responsibility to enrich the cultural fabric of our region. The presentation of Maa Saraswati’s statue embodies IPRS’s commitment to celebrating creativity and wisdom while building lasting cultural bonds."
IPRS remains steadfast in its mission to represent Indian music creators globally and promote Indian values and culture, strengthening international partnerships and advancing the rights of creators worldwide.
