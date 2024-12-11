The Dollyrots deliver annual holiday song with their version of wizzard’s 1973 Classic “I Wish It Could Be Christmas Everyday”

MUMBAI: The Dollyrots—Kelly Ogden (bass and vocals), Luis Cabezas (guitar and vocals), and Simon Hancock as their current touring drummer—are ready to kick 2025 into high gear with the announcement of the first leg of their 2025 tours. The Sugar In The Gas Tank Tour kicks off on March 13. Get tickets at Tour — THE DOLLYROTS.
Ogden shares: “We’re beyond stoked to hit the road for the Sugar in the Gas Tank Tour this spring! It’s going to be a full-on party, and we’re ready to share these nights with everyone who’s ever screamed along in their car or danced in their bedroom to our songs. Couldn’t ask for better Spring Break plans!”
Before saying goodbye to 2024, the band has released their punked-up version of the 1973 UK classic by Wizzard, “I Wish It Could Be Christmas Everyday.” The new holiday song is part of a 5-song addition to their Holiday collection, included on the upcoming digital release A Very Dollyrots Christmas Vol. 2. All songs are pay-what-you-want on Bandcamp or can be heard on Spotify here.
Also available now are two deluxe remastered vinyl reissues in celebration of their anniversaries: a twenty-year collector’s edition of their debut Eat My Heart Out featuring candy cane-pattern vinyl and a 12-page booklet insert, and a tenth-anniversary deluxe picture disc of Barefoot & Pregnant. Get them at THE DOLLYROTS STORE – The Dollyrots Merch Store
The band is also in the midst of their annual “12 Days of Dollyrots” holiday giveaways. Check out their social media to win cool prizes!
The Dollyrots consistently showcase their ability to craft music that resonates deeply, whether through high-energy punk tracks or introspective ballads. Each song brings its own flair, with subtle tweaks and shifts that keep the listening experience fresh from start to finish. Discover their previously released songs on Spotify.
Sugar In The Gas Tank Tour Dates:
Thursday, March 13 – Minneapolis, MN @ Uptown VFW
Friday, March 14 – Milwaukee, WI @ Cactus Club
Saturday, March 15 – Chicago, IL @ Reggies
Sunday, March 16 – St. Louis, MO @ Off Broadway
Monday, March 17 – Bloomington, IL @ Night Shop
Tuesday, March 18 – Indianapolis, IN @ Melody Inn
Wednesday, March 19 – Newport, KY @ Southgate House
Thursday, March 20 – Columbus, OH @ Rumba Cafe
Friday, March 21 – Cleveland, OH @ Beachland Tavern
Saturday, March 22 – Detroit, MI @ The Sanctuary
For more information visit The Dollyrots’ official website.
