Full Crate set to embark on North- American tour

MUMBAI: Armenian heritage, Amsterdam raised, Los Angeles-Based, genre-blending artist Full Crate is set to embark on a highly anticipated North American tour in February 2025. Known for his genre-defying sound, Grammy-considerated productions, and innovative artistry, Full Crate will bring his dynamic hybrid show to audiences in Chicago, New York, Washington DC, Phoenix, Los Angeles, San Francisco and Vancouver, with additional cities to be announced soon.

This tour marks a new chapter for Full Crate, presenting his first solo live hybrid show in North America. Fans can expect a seamless fusion of live instrumentation, DJ sets, and vocal performances, highlighting his versatility as a producer, musician, and performer. Blending soulful R&B, electronic sounds, and global influences, Full Crate's live performances are expected to deliver an immersive experience, showcasing his journey as an artist and all that influenced him along the way.

The North American tour sets the stage for an exciting year ahead, including an upcoming project slated for release in 2025 and a European tour later in the year. While details about the new project remain under wraps, fans can anticipate the same boundary-pushing artistry that has defined Full Crate’s career over the years.

BUY TICKETS HERE

Tourdates

February 1 - Chicago - Chop Shop

February 7 - New York - Elsewhere

February 8 - Washington DC - Culture

February 14 - Phoenix - Crescent Ballroom

February 21 - Los Angeles - El Rey Theater

February 22 - San Francisco - Space 550

February 28 - Vancouver - Fortune Sound