Experience the joy of christmas like never before at Phoenix Mall of Asia

MUMBAI: This festive season, Phoenix Mall of Asia welcomes everyone to embrace the festive spirit with a captivating array of activities and attractions this Christmas season. To bring the joy of Christmas to life the mall turned into a Christmas wonderland with stunning decorations, fascinating activities, and a festive heaven perfect for families and friends. From the dazzling 65-ft Christmas Tree to the magical European-themed market, this event promises unforgettable moments filled with cheer and celebration.
Here are the Christmas Chronicles, designed to enchant your evenings and celebrate the spirit of Christmas this festive season.
1 Spectacular 65 Ft Christmas Tree: Witness the spectacular Christmas tree in town, decked with shimmering lights and opulent ornaments.
2 Santa Meet & Greet: A delightful opportunity for children to meet Santa and share their Christmas wishes.
3 European Themed Christmas Market: Explore a bewitching winter wonderland offering crafts, gifts, Christmas decor, merchandise, and festive treats.
4 Snowfall Experience: Immerse yourself in the wonder of a snowfall spectacle, surrounded by twinkling lights and festive tunes.
5 Carol Singing & Musical Band Performance: Enjoy classic Christmas carols and a live performance by a top western band.
6 Festive Characters: Meet the jolly Snowman, playful Reindeers, and our delightful Elf duo, Sprinkles and Sparkles.
Event Details:
Dates: 13th, 14th, and 15th December 2024
Location: Grand Plaza, Phoenix Mall of Asia, Bangalore North
Time: 5:00 PM onwards
Entry: Open to all, free entry
