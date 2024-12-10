RadioandMusic
News |  10 Dec 2024 14:58 |  By RnMTeam

Amit Trivedi’s ‘Ghar Di Rounak’ is the song every couple needs for the perfect entrance!

MUMBAI: The wedding song of the season is here, and it’s ready to take over every celebration! Amit Trivedi’s ‘Ghar Di Rounak’ is the fiery new track from the Azaad collaboration that’s already making waves. This isn’t just a song; it’s a mood, a vibe, and a Sufi-inspired banger that’s set to light up every Shaadi playlist across the country.

Sung by the dynamic duo of Amit Trivedi and Devenderpal Singh, their voices blend seamlessly to create an unforgettable, soulful harmony. The lyrics, penned by Shellee, capture all the feels – love, family, and pure joy. And the composition? It’s a mix of everything we love – Sufi melodies paired with festive beats that will have you dancing from the mehndi to the sangeet.

The music video takes things to a whole new level with its powerful representation of inclusivity, featuring a disabled bride in a way that’s heartfelt and real. It’s more than just visuals, it’s a statement, celebrating love in all its forms while embracing cultural heritage and breaking stereotypes. It’s the wedding video we didn’t know we needed, but now can’t stop watching.

From the first beat, you’ll know ‘Ghar Di Rounak’ is here to be the life of every wedding celebration. With its infectious rhythm, Sufi vibes, and Desi charm, it’s already climbing the charts and stealing hearts everywhere.

Azaad Collab continues to redefine the music scene, and with this sixth release in the collaboration, they’ve truly outdone themselves. The album features other incredible artists like Sunidhi Chauhan, Armaan Malik, Neha Kakkar, Swanand Kirkire and more. ‘Ghar Di Rounak’ celebrates love, joy, and togetherness.

Turn up the volume & feel the vibes by letting ‘Ghar Di Rounak’ be the soundtrack to your celebrations this wedding season!

