News |  06 Dec 2024 18:14

Bhushan Kumar unites Karan Aujla, Neha Kakkar, and Nora Fatehi for the ultimate party anthem 'Aaye Haaye'

MUMBAI: The wait is finally over! T-Series has released Aaye Haaye, a musical phenomenon that is poised to dominate the music industry.
This tune is pure adrenaline, a contagious combination of throbbing beats, razor-sharp lyrics, and unquestionable energy, featuring a powerful collaboration between Karan Aujla and Neha Kakkar featuring international sensation Nora Fatehi to add fuel to the fire.

Chairman of T-Series, Bhushan Kumar, shared his excitement about the collaboration, saying, “Bringing such talented artists like Karan Aujla, Nora Fatehi and Neha Kakkar together on one song is truly special. Not just because I'm proud of what we have accomplished, but also because this is exactly what T-Series stands for — collaboration, uniting diverse talents, and creating something unforgettable for the fans”.

Speaking about the track, Karan Aujla said, "Aaye Haaye is all about love and a bit of our own attitude. Working with Nora and Neha on this has been great. It has always been a pleasure working with Bhushan Sir. I’m truly excited to share it with the world."

Neha Kakkar added, “The vibe of Aaye Haaye is straight-up addictive! The beats slap, the energy is unreal, and it’s the kind of track that demands your attention. I poured my heart into this one, and with T-Series backing it, you’re definitely going to want it on repeat all day!”

Nora Fatehi, who owns the video with her signature charisma, shared, “This song is a total banger, and I knew it was special the moment I heard it! It’s fierce, fun, and bursting with energy. I gave it my all as a performer, and I can’t wait for fans to feel the magic I felt while dancing and creating it!”

Get ready to end the year on a high with Aaye Haaye—a perfect blend of energy, style, and talent from Karan Aujla, Nora Fatehi, and Neha Kakkar. This track is all set to take over playlists and dance floors, making it the ultimate anthem to close out 2024 with a bang!

