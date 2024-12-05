Sachin-Jigar's Aaj Ki Raat tops ormax heartbeats again, cementing their reign in 2024

MUMBAI: Sachin-Jigar have undeniably owned 2024 with an unstoppable streak of chart-topping hits. Their latest track, Aaj Ki Raat, from Stree 2, has once again claimed the #1 spot on Ormax Heartbeats, dominating the Top 5 songs of the week.

The song’s consistent success has solidified its position as one of the year’s biggest anthems, resonating deeply with fans across the globe. In addition to Stree 2, the duo has showcased their incredible versatility through albums for films such as Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya, Munjya, Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video*, and *Citadel Honey Bunny.

Reflecting on their back-to-back successes, Sachin-Jigar shared, “We strive to create music that people connect with—something that feels authentic and resonates with their emotions. Seeing how much love ‘Aaj Ki Raat’ has received motivates us to keep pushing boundaries.

This year has been a blessing, and we hope to carry this momentum into 2025.” The duo's unmatched versatility shines through in their ability to transition seamlessly between soulful ballads and electrifying dance numbers.

Every project adds a new layer to their legacy, reinforcing their status as trailblazers in Bollywood music. As 2025 approaches, fans are eagerly awaiting the magic Sachin-Jigar will create next, with several exciting projects already in the pipeline, including Thama for Maddock Films.