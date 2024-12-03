Quebec City melodic punk rockers drop first release ‘Strong From Within’ single; debut album 'Fundamentals'

MUMBAI: Vince Fournier and Jam Gosselin, the powerhouse singer and bassist of Our Darkest Days, crossed paths with Mathieu Hébert of Go Great Guns. Mathieu unveiled a batch of raw, electrifying songs he had just penned. Blown away by Mathieu's undeniable talent and fueled by an unquenchable fire for melodic punk rock, the trio decided to join forces to craft the ultimate punk rock album. They knew they needed a second guitarist and a drummer to complete their vision, and they wasted no time in the hunt.

By spring 2023, Jo Thivierge, a long-time friend of Vince and Jam and a multi-instrumental dynamo from Persistence and Exhibition, was locked in as their drummer. With the heart of a rookie but the chops of a seasoned pro, Jo plunged headfirst into the project with unwavering enthusiasm.

Just a few weeks later, the final piece fell into place. Maxime Larouche, a young and fiery musician, emerged as the lead guitarist. His raw drive, exceptional skill, and magnetic personality made him the perfect fit.

After months of intense discussions and relentless searching, the band christened themselves “Drop It First.” The name strikes with a fierce, distinctive edge that perfectly captures the quintet’s relentless pursuit of sonic perfection.

Their highly anticipated album ''Fundamentals'' is set to drop on January 17th 2025, under the independent label Thousand Islands Records. Collectively, the five members boast an impressive arsenal: 10 EPs, 11 LPs, 10 music videos, and over 1250 live shows.

Album Track List:

1. Where The Wind Blows

2. Demons Inside

3. Hold On

4. Strong From Within

5. March 25th

6. Every Second Counts

7. Dead End

8. Sideways

9. Come Back Home (feat David Pouliot)

10. Never Enough

11. Drag Me Down

12. The Deal We Made