Crazy P unveil emotional ninth studio album 'Any Signs Of Love'

MUMBAI: Crazy P unveil their ninth studio album Any Signs Of Love, arriving 29th of November on digital and vinyl, via Walk Don’t Walk in association with !K7 Music.

Crazy P’s much anticipated ninth studio album Any Signs Of Love, their first in five years, completed earlier this summer, arrives with additional emotional weight following the untimely passing of beloved lead singer Danielle in September, whose loss continues to be felt immensely by everyone whose lives she touched.

From the band:

“The album was finished in early March this year, Danielle left us in August. We miss her terribly and it only seems right that we release the record. We’re immensely proud of it, we know Danielle considered it to be some of our best work and would want the world to hear it. We hope you like it."

Any Signs Of Love opens with title track ‘Any Signs Of Love’, a cinematically spacey Italo cut. Like the soundtrack to a magnificent disco space odyssey, Crazy P’s impressive musicianship leads the way before Danielle’s glorious vocals take us to orbit in the final third. On ‘Portals’ sultry groove is the order of the day, touches of spacey psychedelia pulse in and out while Danielle’s seductive vox opine ‘please tell me there’s something out there we don’t know’, as we imagine them sung into the starry summer skies above the band’s spiritual home of Barberella’s.

The hypnotic ‘System Failure’ follows the steady bleep of a pared down acid line, slightly flanged-out soulful vocals deliver a subtle trippy quality, while piano loops and handclaps take us to Balearic bliss. Hot on its heels is the entrancing electro funk bass psychedelia of ‘Not Too Late’, Danielle’s siren-like vocal and the lyrics ‘it’s not too late, I’m here’ deliver a poignancy all of their own, while the stomping percussive build remind us of the Crazy P gift for groove.

On ‘Love Is Power’ quirky synths, earworm bass and the uplifting call of ‘get up stand up’, speak to the band’s ineffable ability to incite joy with their own unique take on classic disco tropes, while ‘Mystify’ sees Crazy P in mystic mode, a captivating moment of psychedelic chug that will have the heads swooning.

It’s four to the floor on the anthemic ‘The Revolution Will Not Be Anything’, Danielle is in delicious diva mode as she asserts ‘my way or nothing’, a pleasure palace of pump - this one is for the dancers. Lead single ‘Human After All’ is the perfect encapsulation of the Crazy P world, feel-good sultry groove, bedecked with italo-y arps, Balearic pianos, and Danielle’s captivating vocals taking centre stage.

The emotive lyricism of penultimate track ‘You Know How It Goes’ wont help but get you in the feels. Ethereal and deeply moving, Danielle sings of an enduring love and we feel it, punctuating our own sense of loss, while celebrating her gift for beauty at the same time.

Closing out and ending on high is ‘Strange Affair’, a seductive spacey disco bumper and Danielle as she will be remembered by so many - as a powerful vocalist, stunning performer, beautiful soul and iconic front woman. It’s tears in the club, but tears of joy as we celebrate this wonderful talent.

Any Signs of Love is a stunning tribute to both Crazy P’s irresistible brand of disco magic - collating a spectrum of influences from diva classics to leftfield Balearic and galactic Italo and their loving bond as a group. The album is a final love letter to the electrifying presence of charismatic leader Danielle Moore and a reminder that, whenever we need them, signs of love are with us always.

Renowned for their groove-filled sound, brimming with an encyclopaedic knowledge of every corner of disco, and truly unforgettable live shows, Crazy P have lit up some of the world's greatest stages. From Glastonbury to Love International, Glitterboxx Ibiza to touring with Roisin Murphy, the band have racked up streaming figures in their millions, and amassed an enormously loyal, multigenerational following in the process

Any Signs Of Love is a celebration of Danielle’s exceptional talent and her eternal bond with fellow bandmates, Chris, Jim, Tom and Matt, a story of evolution, unity and above all dancing. The album follows 2005’s A Night On Earth and 2015’s iconic Walk Dance Talk Sing - and across its 10-track course we find the culmination of three decades of devotion to their musicianship and each other. In this time the band have blossomed together from the original trio of Danielle, Chris and Jim and their after-party first meeting in late 90s Manchester, to their first studio session together in Jim’s bedroom, and eventually completing the band with bassist Tim Davies and drummer Matt Klose.