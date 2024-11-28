RadioandMusic
News |  28 Nov 2024 13:17 |  By RnMTeam

Parth Samthaan, Niti Taylor rekindle their iconic chemistry in 'Mahiyaa'- A Love story to remember by Tips Music Ltd

MUMBAI: The wait is finally over! The OG dream team, Parth Samthaan and Niti Taylor, aka the #PANI power couple, are back to set hearts racing with their sizzling chemistry in "Mahiyaa", the latest romantic anthem by Tips Music Limited. Sung by the soulful Sameer Khan and directed by the brilliant Vijay Ganguly, this song is pure love wrapped in a melody that will linger in your heart.

Ever since Tips Music teased "Mahiyaa" on their socials, the fandom has been buzzing, and now the countdown is officially over! Set against the breathtaking canvas of golden desert landscapes, "Mahiyaa" marks the reunion of Parth and Niti after their popular series Kaisi Yeh Yariyaan, showcases their unparalleled chemistry that first captured millions of hearts. Their sizzling moments, paired with Sameer Khan’s heart-melting voice, create a symphony of an unprecedented emotional experience.

Parth Samthaan adds ” Mahiyaa is like stepping into a dream woven with sand, sunsets, and soul-stirring love. Reuniting with Niti felt like picking up where we left off, with the same spark and a whole new vibe. There’s something magical about working with her—our connection brings depth to every frame, and I think fans are going to feel every heartbeat of this journey. Sameer is simply wonderful, his voice brings every emotion to life. This one’s straight from the heart”

Reflecting on the song, Niti Taylor says ”Shooting this song has been very memorable and magical. Working with an ace team, we certainly created magic. Sameer Sir’s voice has made the song so beautiful, and one of the main reasons I said yes was because it was so beautifully sung. The song is a soulful romantic melody that captures the essence of love perfectly. All in all, I feel very, very grateful to be part of this song, and I’m just praying it does amazing. I’m so thrilled for everyone to watch Mahiyaa and immerse themselves in the magic and emotions Parth and I poured into this video.”

Sameer Khan says ” It’s a song that speaks directly to the heart, capturing the essence of love in its purest form. The romance between Parth and Niti is so effortless and magical, that it brought the lyrics to life in a way that’s truly special. I feel blessed to have been a part of a track that resonates with such passion and beauty”

