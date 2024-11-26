The Siege reveals his new side with his latest drop "Ek Din" featuring Nanku and Shreyas

MUMBAI: After giving a smashing hit “CBSC”, The Siege returns with his third Def Jam Recordings India release, the emotionally charged single "Ek Din," featuring fellow rising stars Nanku and Shreyas. Produced by Devoniàn, who also produced The Siege's hit "CBSC," "Ek Din" explores themes of lost love and relationship struggles. This collaboration brings together three of India's most exciting emerging hip-hop talents.

"Ek Din" shows The Siege's emotional side as he yearns for a loved one. This track paints a vivid picture of a bruised relationship and unresolved emotions. The Siege lays his heart bare with honest lyricism, while Nanku and Shreyas elevate the track further. Shreyas delivers a striking Marathi verse, adding an edge to the song, and Nanku seals it with a hauntingly memorable hook that’s bound to hit home for listeners.

“This one’s personal,” says The Siege. “Ek Din is about everything left unsaid, all the ‘what ifs,’ and the way love can feel impossible even when it’s all you want.”

He further adds, “Nanku and Shreyas brought their own unique perspectives to the table, and it really elevated the song. We pushed each other creatively, and I think that comes through in the final product. It's a new chapter for me as an artist, and I'm excited to share it with the world.”

Siegen Moopanar, aka The Siege, is a name to watch in India’s underground hip-hop scene. Known for his sharp lyricism and dynamic storytelling, the Mumbai-based rapper has built a loyal following with tracks like “Bubble Cars”, “Bhaagna, Chhupna, Doobna”, and his breakout EP, “Slightly Better Days”.

With Def Jam hits like “CBSC” and “10 Peti” already under his belt, The Siege continues to prove why he’s a mainstay in India’s thriving hip-hop landscape as he pushes the boundaries of Indian rap, one track at a time.