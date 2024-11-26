RadioandMusic
News |  26 Nov 2024 15:41 |  By RnMTeam

Concert Season is Here! 5 artists whose on-stage looks that will blow your mind

MUMBAI: As the concert season kicks off, music lovers are not only excited for the electrifying performances, but also for the stunning on-stage fashion that often takes center stage. This year, a handful of artists are making waves not just with their incredible talent, but with their jaw-dropping stage looks that are sure to leave you in awe. From daring outfits to innovative designs, these five musicians are setting new trends and bringing visual spectacle to their live shows.

Here are 5 music sensations whose on stage images will simply make your day.

Diljit Dosanjh

Diljit Dosanjh has been making the headlines for the fan frenzy about his Dil-Ilumaniti concert recently. The Chamkila star has announced his music tour and tickets have been selling like hot cakes. Diljit’s on stage images are always on point and his desi style is a fashion statement in itself.  This image with a black kurta pyjama and his turban has our hearts.

Nikhita Gandhi

Pop Sensation Nikhita Gandhi had quite a busy year, the artist has been travelling across the globe for her music shows. She recently performed in a charity ball in London and also had successful shows in Delhi and Kolkata and Gujarat as well. Nikhita’s on stage pictures are pure gold and this image is a proof of it.

Prateek Kuhad

One of the most Indie pop artists across the nation has been Prateek Kuhad. Kuhad has garnered immense praise for his music skills and the vibe he creates at concerts. The artist and his on stage images have always been a talk amongst his fans and the images are simply unmissable.

Kanika Kapoor

The gorgeous Kanika Kapoor always steals the show with her live performances. She is a stylish diva whose fashion choices always has us talking. Kapoor’s on stage images are striking and dreamy.

Jasleen Royal

Jasleen royal has been one of the most talked about Indie pop artists in the country. Royal always mesmerizes her audiences with her magical voice. Jasleen Royal has her onstage images speaks volumes about the elegant eye for fashion.

Check out these absolutely unforgettable images of these extremely talented artists.

Jasleen Royal Kanika Kapoor Prateek Kuhad
