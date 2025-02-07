Mic drop, style up: Check out the fashion evolution of India's top music artists

MUMBAI: Indian music and performing artists are increasingly recognized not only for their craft but also for their distinctive fashion sensibilities. From Diljit Dosanjh's signature desi look on international platforms to the diverse styles of Badshah, Sunidhi Chauhan, Nikhita Gandhi, Armaan Malik fashion serves as a powerful extension of their artistic personas.This exploration delves into the style statements of ten Indian artists, examining how they blend streetwear, luxury brands, and indigenous designs to express their individuality and influence global fashion trends.

10 Indian singers whose style statements are unmissable and have made a mark in the music industry.

Diljit Dosanjh

Known for his desi spin on street-style fashion, Diljit Dosanjh has taken the global stage by storm, proving his fashion prowess from Coachella to Jimmy Fallon's The Tonight Show.While having an affinity for luxury brands like the Chamkila actor reinvents himself by experimenting with new trends, unafraid to pair a pearl necklace with logo shirt or rock holographic prints. Diljit's style is a dynamic fusion of glamour, edge, and tradition, cementing his status as a cultural icon.

Sunidhi Chauhan

Sunidhi Chauhan has evolved into a true fashion icon, showcasing her vibrant personality and newfound confidence through her bold style choices.Her willingness to experiment with daring cuts, vibrant colors, and eclectic designs complements her powerful stage presence.unidhi's fashion journey reflects a personal transformation, inspiring others to embrace self-confidence and express themselves through clothing.he effortlessly blends comfort with current trends, proving she's a fashion icon who is completely in tune with her true self.

Nikhita Gandhi

Pop Sensation Nikhita Gandhi is well known for her melodious voice, is also making waves with her fashion-forward choices.Her Instagram feed offers a glimpse into her personal style, which her fans adore. Nikhita experiments with different looks, often drawing inspiration from various indigenous as well as modern day chic looks .In a recent appearance, she turned heads in a radiant yellow outfit, complemented by a cap showcasing her chic and bold aesthetic. Beyond her individual style, Nikhita has also conceptualized costumes for her band, further solidifying her role as a creative force both musically and visually.



Arjun Kanungo

Arjun Kanungo's fashion choices showcase a versatile range, moving effortlessly from casual streetwear to refined formal wear.While he can pull off a crisp tuxedo with Italian flair, as seen at his wedding, Kanungo's personal style leans towards a monochrome palette.He favors blacks, greys, and whites, often adding a pop of color for visual interest.his blend of casual and formal, coupled with his preference for a monochromatic base, defines Kanungo's distinctive style.

Honey Singh

Honey Singh recognizes the heightened fashion awareness of today's audience, fueled by social media's constant exposure to trends. He believes it's crucial for artists to cultivate a distinctive style beyond simply showcasing logos. Singh himself has become a fashion icon through his carefree demeanor and unique attire, with fans even adopting the "Yo Yo Honey Singh Hair Cut".He inspires his fans through a mix of hip-hop aesthetics and traditional Indian elements.

Neeti Mohan

Neeti Mohan's style is both elegant and experimental, making her a true fashion inspiration. From stunning in a cerulean sequined lehenga to slaying the stage in Wabi Sabi Styles dresses, she effortlessly blends traditional and contemporary elements. Known for accessorizing with statement-making jewelry.Neeti's style reflects her vibrant personality and confidence, her Instagram provides a glimpse into her carefully curated looks, inspiring fans with her impeccable sartorial sense.

Badshah

Badshah's style is as defined and iconic as his music, seamlessly blending prêt streetwear with bespoke couture to set trends for the youth.Known for his bold, innovative style, he effortlessly combines traditional elegance with a contemporary edge. His music videos aren't just about the beats and lyrics but are visual showcases of his personality, often highlighted by striking outfits, vibrant tracksuits, oversized jackets, and signature sunglasses.

Armaan Malik

Armaan Malik is one of the most effortlessly stylish stars. The music sensation’s fashion statement is cool, comfy and casual. Be it strutting down the airport lobbies in a denim jacket and sneakers or walking the streets of New York, his style is always on point. Armaan isn't afraid to experiment with his outfits, and loves wearing Indian attire like kurtas and sherwanis. Citing Justin Bieber as a style inspiration, Armaan's fashion choices reflect a youthful charm and a willingness to experiment, making him a style icon for many.

Shirley Setia

Shirley Setia, known for her melodious voice and charming personality, is also making waves with her fashion sense. Her style is a mix of grace and contemporary trends, often showcased on her social media handles, where she has a large following. Shirley effortlessly carries both glam ethnic looks, such as a blue embroidered pant saree, and more casual style.