Prateek Kuhad to headline RuPay Zomaland Season 5 in Mumbai!

MUMBAI: Mumbai, get ready to feast! RuPay Zomaland by Zomato is back for its fifth season in Mumbai, bringing a sizzling fusion of food and entertainment to the heart of the city. This time, we’re turning up the heat with an unmissable lineup of gourmet delights, exclusive experiences with an international chef, and electrifying performances. And the newest, biggest addition? Beloved singer-songwriter Prateek Kuhad will headline the festival on February 15th.

On the Menu:

Experience the magic of culinary artistry with an exclusive masterclass by Chef Frank Pinello, the renowned Brooklyn-based pizzaiolo behind Best Pizza and host of The Pizza Show. Explore his profound passion for pizza as this global culinary icon brings his unmatched expertise to India, redefining innovation in the pizza world.

Indulge in an extraordinary gastronomic feast featuring a curated selection of 40+ top restaurants and cloud kitchens. From gourmet burgers and fiery street food to artisanal desserts and decadent treats, there’s something for every palate.

On the Stage: Get ready to groove as RuPay Zomaland delivers back-to-back entertainment on two electrifying stages!

On the main stage, Day 1 (Feb 15) will kick off with a musical extravaganza featuring performances by Prateek Kuhad, Tegi Pannu, Nikhil D'Souza, and a comic set by Aashish Solanki, and more. Day 2 (Feb 16) will elevate the experience with powerhouse talents like DIVINE, GMinxr, Chaar Diwaari, Panjabi MC, and Shreya Priyam Roy.

Over at the second stage, the Magic of Sharing Zone by Black & White Ginger Ale, powered by Diageo India, will feature Chef Frank Pinello in action with live cooking demos. But it doesn't stop there—get ready for a high-energy experience as culinary artistry meets electrifying beats from top DJs, creating an explosive fusion of food, music, and pure magic.

This season, the festival is presented by Black & White Ginger Ale by Diageo India and powered by Carlsberg Smooth Packaged Drinking Water.

Get ready to have your taste buds blown—this food festival is unlike anything you've ever seen! Grab your tickets, round up your crew, and get ready to activate your true feast mode. For more updates, follow Zomaland’s Instagram handle!

Event Details:

Dates: 15th & 16th February 2025

Timing: 3:00 PM onwards

Venue: Jio World Garden, Bandra Kurla Complex, Mumbai

Tickets: Available on the District app | On-ground at the box office from 1 PM onwards on 15th and 16th February