Meet DJ Yogii: The favorite DJ of Bollywood celebrities and sports stars

MUMBAI: When the biggest names in Bollywood and the Indian sports arena want to party, DJ Yogii is their go-to maestro. Known for his electrifying beats and ability to curate unforgettable musical experiences, DJ Yogii has earned his spot as one of the most sought-after DJs for A-listers across the entertainment and sports world.
The Soundtrack to Celebrity Celebrations
From hosting extravagant Bollywood soirées to spinning tracks at parties featuring India’s top cricketers, DJ Yogii knows how to set the perfect tone for any event. His expertise in blending Bollywood hits with global chart-toppers ensures that every crowd—whether actors, athletes, or fans—has an unforgettable time. His appearances at private events, high-profile weddings, and celebrity celebrations have made him a star behind the console.
Trusted by the Best
What sets DJ Yogii apart is his ability to connect with the audience and adapt to the energy of the event. His personalized playlists have entertained everyone from Bollywood superstars to Indian cricket icons. “Each event is unique, and I make sure my music resonates with the crowd,” he shares.
A Legacy of Hits
For DJ Yogii, music is about more than just the beats—it’s about creating moments that last forever. Whether he’s spinning tracks at a star-studded wedding or energizing a post-match celebration for cricketers, Yogii’s sets leave a lasting impact.
With a growing fan base that includes Bollywood legends and sports heroes, DJ Yogii continues to set new benchmarks, proving why he’s the favorite of India’s most celebrated personalities.
