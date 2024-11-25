RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  25 Nov 2024 13:12 |  By RnMTeam

Meet DJ Yogii: The favorite DJ of Bollywood celebrities and sports stars

MUMBAI: When the biggest names in Bollywood and the Indian sports arena want to party, DJ Yogii is their go-to maestro. Known for his electrifying beats and ability to curate unforgettable musical experiences, DJ Yogii has earned his spot as one of the most sought-after DJs for A-listers across the entertainment and sports world.

The Soundtrack to Celebrity Celebrations

From hosting extravagant Bollywood soirées to spinning tracks at parties featuring India’s top cricketers, DJ Yogii knows how to set the perfect tone for any event. His expertise in blending Bollywood hits with global chart-toppers ensures that every crowd—whether actors, athletes, or fans—has an unforgettable time. His appearances at private events, high-profile weddings, and celebrity celebrations have made him a star behind the console.

Trusted by the Best

What sets DJ Yogii apart is his ability to connect with the audience and adapt to the energy of the event. His personalized playlists have entertained everyone from Bollywood superstars to Indian cricket icons. “Each event is unique, and I make sure my music resonates with the crowd,” he shares.

A Legacy of Hits

For DJ Yogii, music is about more than just the beats—it’s about creating moments that last forever. Whether he’s spinning tracks at a star-studded wedding or energizing a post-match celebration for cricketers, Yogii’s sets leave a lasting impact.

With a growing fan base that includes Bollywood legends and sports heroes, DJ Yogii continues to set new benchmarks, proving why he’s the favorite of India’s most celebrated personalities.

Tags
DJ Yogii music Songs
Related news
 | 25 Nov 2024

Alluri unleashes a rock revolution with multilingual EP 'Andar Ka Janwar'

MUMBAI: Hyderabad/London-based singer-composer Alluri continues to redefine Indian rock with his latest EP, Andar Ka Janwar.

read more
 | 25 Nov 2024

DJ Kiara brings girl power to the Women’s T20 World Cup 2024

Surat’s own Khushboo Wadhwani electrifies Dubai as the only female DJ at the global tournament

read more
 | 25 Nov 2024

A universe of epic battles and fight for survival: Dive into the dune saga with these audiobooks and movies

MUMBAI: If you’re excited to watch Dune: Prophecy and don’t know where to begin, we’ve got you covered! From the iconic novels of Frank Herbert to the stunning cinematic adaptations, this sci-fi epic has captivated audiences for generations.

read more
 | 25 Nov 2024

TIPS Music announces direct partnership with TikTok to expand its music reach

MUMBAI: TIPS Music Ltd, one of India’s leading music labels with an expansive catalogue of over 31,000 songs, today announced a direct, strategic partnership to promote its music library on TikTok.

read more
 | 25 Nov 2024

Morning Motivation: A playlist to kickstart your day

MUMBAI: Are you tired of waking up to the same old routine? Do you struggle to find the motivation to tackle the day ahead? Look no further! Our team has curated a special morning motivation playlist to help you kickstart your day with energy and enthusiasm.

read more

RnM Biz

BIG FM concludes 'Bano India Ke Angdaata' campaign, successfully inspires listeners to create a life-changing impact

MUMBAI: BIG FM, one of India’s leading radio networks, has successfully concluded its purpose-driread more

MY FM hosts ‘Impact Makers Brand Recognition 2024’ in Dubai

MUMBAI: 4th year in a row.read more

Nonprofit Music Festival M3F Fest announces 2025 lineup

MUMBAI: Today, M3F Festival, Northread more

Hoopr introduces groundbreaking ‘Music Mixer’ feature for enhanced creative control

MUMBAI: Hoopr, a leader in the royalty-free music space, is proud to unveil its latest innovationread more

BIG FM announces content refresh, introduces offerings that resonate with the evolving times

As part of its refresh, the radio network recently launched its flagship show Dhun Badal Ke Toh...read more

top# 5 articles

1
Alluri unleashes a rock revolution with multilingual EP 'Andar Ka Janwar'

MUMBAI: Hyderabad/London-based singer-composer Alluri continues to redefine Indian rock with his latest EP, Andar Ka Janwar. Known for blending rock-...read more

2
TIPS Music announces direct partnership with TikTok to expand its music reach

MUMBAI: TIPS Music Ltd, one of India’s leading music labels with an expansive catalogue of over 31,000 songs, today announced a direct, strategic...read more

3
DJ Kiara brings girl power to the Women’s T20 World Cup 2024

Surat’s own Khushboo Wadhwani electrifies Dubai as the only female DJ at the global tournament read more

4
Meet DJ Yogii: The favorite DJ of Bollywood celebrities and sports stars

MUMBAI: When the biggest names in Bollywood and the Indian sports arena want to party, DJ Yogii is their go-to maestro. Known for his electrifying...read more

5
Morning Motivation: A playlist to kickstart your day

MUMBAI: Are you tired of waking up to the same old routine? Do you struggle to find the motivation to tackle the day ahead? Look no further! Our...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2024 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games