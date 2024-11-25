Alluri unleashes a rock revolution with multilingual EP 'Andar Ka Janwar'

MUMBAI: Hyderabad/London-based singer-composer Alluri continues to redefine Indian rock with his latest EP, Andar Ka Janwar. Known for blending rock-and-roll energy with Indian classical influences and his Telugu heritage, Alluri’s groundbreaking new record showcases a fearless exploration of themes, languages, and sonic textures.

Featuring three diverse tracks, Andar Ka Janwar takes listeners on a bold musical journey. The title track, “Andar Ka Janwar,” delivers a relatable and powerful anthem that captures the chaos within. “Chastavu,” sung in Telugu, is a darkly humorous take on existential struggles, while “Mr. Munchedo” brings a Beatles-esque charm to its exploration of personal demons. Each song reflects Alluri’s artistic evolution and his commitment to creating music that resonates with authenticity.

Commenting on the themes of the EP, Alluri shares, “This project is about me expressing myself honestly, whether in Telugu, Hindi, or English. There was anger within me, and that gave birth to ‘Andar Ka Janwar.’ The song’s punchy chorus reflects that raw emotion but also carries a sense of joy in its expression. I hope people connect with it and feel the power of the music.”

The EP was recorded across England in iconic studios, including one frequented by legends like Tears for Fears. The title track was produced by Andy Burrows (Razorlight), whose inventive drumming and production elevate the record. Burrows, along with Glen Matlock (Sex Pistols), brings a unique creative touch to the project.

Speaking about his collaborations, Alluri adds, “Working with Glen and Andy has been transformative. Glen’s melodic approach to bass and Andy’s multi-instrumental genius added layers to my songs that I couldn’t have achieved alone. Their mentorship has taught me invaluable lessons about musicianship and songwriting.”

The accompanying music videos for Andar Ka Janwar are visually striking, crafted like short films. The video for “Chastavu” takes a satirical dive into themes of excess and consumption, while the Andar Ka Janwar video brings a surreal edge with its unpredictable narrative.

Reflecting on his artistic journey, Alluri explains, “My music is an amalgamation of where I come from and what inspires me. Western rock-and-roll taught me to be authentic, and that’s what I strive for in every song. Whether it’s in Telugu, Hindi, or English, the focus is always on staying true to my roots while embracing innovation.”

Since his 2015 debut Man of Truth, Alluri has consistently pushed boundaries, from recording with Grammy-winning producer Tommaso Colliva to experimenting with multilingual songwriting. His EP Andar Ka Janwar is a stepping stone to his upcoming album, The Beautiful Indian Rock and Roll Explosion, set to release in 2025.

On the future of Indian rock, Alluri remains optimistic: “I see immense potential for Indian rock on the global stage. With Andar Ka Janwar, I hope to contribute to that movement and showcase the richness of our culture and music.”

Watch the music video for “Andar Ka Janwar” :

'Andar Ka Janwar' EP Link -

https://tr.ee/Lh5whWtzQz