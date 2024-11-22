RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  22 Nov 2024 15:43 |  By RnMTeam

Rising from the underground: India's next hip-hop icons you need to listen to

MUMBAI: The underground hip-hop scene in India is thriving, with new voices rising to challenge the status quo and bring fresh sounds to the genre. While mainstream music continues to dominate the airwaves, it’s the underground artists who are often the ones leading the charge in terms of creativity, authenticity, and pushing the boundaries of what hip-hop can represent. These artists are redefining Indian rap, mixing raw, real storytelling with innovative production. From heartfelt anthems to unapologetic expressions of identity, the underground is where the future of Indian hip-hop is being shaped. Here are some of the standout artists you should be tuning into.

· Lashcurry- A Hustler on the Rise: When you listen to Lashcurry, you hear the distinct fusion of traditional Indian music and raw street rap. His ability to combine classical with modern hip-hop is what makes him stand out in an overcrowded space. Currently a contestant on MTV Hustle 4, he is gaining wider recognition with track “Victory Anthem”, which is amassing over 2.8 million streams on Spotify, 5 million YouTube views, and inspiring more than 3 lakh reels on Instagram. The song features a powerful collaboration with the mystery artist Khushi TDT, whose contribution adds an intriguing layer to the anthem. Whether it’s his raw energy or his thought-provoking lyrics, Lashcurry is an artist to watch in the coming years.

· Khushi TDT: The Voice Behind the Mask: Hailing from an orthodox family in Meerut, Khushi TDT has emerged as a trailblazer in the music industry, captivating listeners with her talent and enigmatic persona. A gifted singer and lyricist, she hides her identity behind a mask but her talent shines through tracks like “Victory Anthem,” “Naaz,” “22 Saal,” and “Sherni.” Each song showcases her passion and creativity, with themes ranging from empowerment to resilience. Her collaboration on “Victory Anthem” with Lashcurry further highlights her ability to elevate any project she’s part of, leaving a lasting impact on listeners. Khushi’s dedication and talent continue to carve her space in the music industry as an artist to watch.

· Kinari: Breaking Barriers with Boldness: Kinari is not just a rapper—she’s a voice for an entire community. As a trans artist from New Delhi, Kinari uses hip-hop as a platform to tell her own story, navigating through life’s complexities with humor, wit, and fierce defiance. Her debut album “Kattar Kinnar” is a brave exploration of gender identity, self-acceptance, and personal struggles. Tracks like “PURRRRR” and “BAAHAR” resonate deeply with fans for their unapologetic pride and resistance. Through her fierce individuality and lyrical creativity, Kinari is redefining the space where hip-hop and social activism intersect.

· Simiran Kaur Dhadli: Empowering the Punjabi Sound: Simiran Kaur Dhadli, also known as The Woman King, is a rising star from Punjab who blends elements of Punjabi folk and rap to craft songs that are as soulful as they are powerful. Her latest release, “Time Hai Ni”, is a self-empowerment anthem that celebrates independence and resilience. The song represents Simiran’s own personal journey towards self-realization and liberation. With her commanding presence and unapologetic artistry, Simiran Kaur Dhadli is a rising star who’s leading a movement of empowerment, especially for women in the hip-hop world.

· Arivu- Tamil Rap's Groundbreaker: Arivu, the Tamil rapper, songwriter, and composer, has become one of the most influential voices in the Indian underground scene. With his latest album “Valliamma Peraandi – Vol. 01”, Arivu takes listeners on a musical journey that spans genres and cultures. From disco and drill to gaana influences, Arivu’s versatile approach has made him one of the most respected voices in the Tamil music scene. What sets him apart is his ability to fuse his Tamil roots with global hip-hop trends, making his music accessible yet deeply rooted in tradition.

These underground artists are the voices of a generation that isn’t afraid to speak its truth. Their music goes beyond catchy beats and flows, it’s about telling stories that matter, speaking truths that are often ignored, and pushing the boundaries of what rap can be. Whether it’s blending genres, representing marginalized communities, or simply pushing their creative limits, these artists are at the forefront of a movement that’s reshaping the landscape of Indian music. If you haven’t already, it’s time to tune in—because these voices are here to stay.

Tags
Lashcurry Khushi TDT Arivu Simiran Kaur Dhadli Kinari music Singer
Related news
 | 22 Nov 2024

Mastering the balance: Sachin-Jigar's tracks that offer everything from dance hits to soulful tunes

MUMBAI: Sachin-Jigar has been redefining the Bollywood music scene, consistently offering compositions that blend emotion, energy, and innovation. From electrifying dance numbers to soulful ballads, the duo has proven their ability to craft tunes that resonate deeply with listeners.

read more
 | 22 Nov 2024

Munawar Faruqui levels up with SuppaMario: A power-packed Hip-Hop Anthem

MUMBAI: Musician and entertainer Munawar Faruqui has unleashed his latest track, SuppaMario, a groundbreaking hip-hop anthem that blends innovation with unmatched energy. Collaborating with acclaimed rappers Aniket Raturi this track is set to become a defining moment in the Indian hip-hop scene.

read more
 | 22 Nov 2024

Martin Garrix and Jex release new single 'Told You So' available today

MUMBAI: Today, multiplatinum artist, superstar DJ, and elite producer Martin Garrix joins forces with rising electronic pop songstress Jex on a new joint single entitled “Told You So” ou

read more
 | 22 Nov 2024

The musical event of the year 'Wicked': The Soundtrack out now

Today, in partnership with the global release of Universal Pictures’ new cinematic event, Wicked, Universal Studios / Republic Records / Verve Label Group release the most-anticipated soundtrack of the year, Wicked: The Soundtrack, to coincide

read more
 | 22 Nov 2024

"I would love to be part of the show in any format, on any chair, floor pe baithalo", says Badshah about coming back on the sets of MTV Hustle 4 as guest judge!

MUMBAI: "I feel amazing, I would love to be part of the show in any format, on any chair, floor pe baithalo.

read more

RnM Biz

BIG FM concludes 'Bano India Ke Angdaata' campaign, successfully inspires listeners to create a life-changing impact

MUMBAI: BIG FM, one of India’s leading radio networks, has successfully concluded its purpose-driread more

MY FM hosts ‘Impact Makers Brand Recognition 2024’ in Dubai

MUMBAI: 4th year in a row.read more

Nonprofit Music Festival M3F Fest announces 2025 lineup

MUMBAI: Today, M3F Festival, Northread more

Hoopr introduces groundbreaking ‘Music Mixer’ feature for enhanced creative control

MUMBAI: Hoopr, a leader in the royalty-free music space, is proud to unveil its latest innovationread more

BIG FM announces content refresh, introduces offerings that resonate with the evolving times

As part of its refresh, the radio network recently launched its flagship show Dhun Badal Ke Toh...read more

bursa escort bayan gorukle escort

bursa escort gorukle bursa escort

görükle escort bursa vip escort bursa elit escort bursa bayan escort bursa escort bayan alanya escort antalya escort eskisehir escort mersin escort alanya escort bodrum escort havalimani transfer

kaçak bahis siteleri kaçak iddaa siteleri kaçak iddaa oyna kaçak bahis siteleri bonus veren bahis siteleri günlük iddaa tahminleri

top# 5 articles

1
Rising from the underground: India's next hip-hop icons you need to listen to

MUMBAI: The underground hip-hop scene in India is thriving, with new voices rising to challenge the status quo and bring fresh sounds to the genre....read more

2
Martin Garrix and Jex release new single 'Told You So' available today

MUMBAI: Today, multiplatinum artist, superstar DJ, and elite producer Martin Garrix joins forces with rising electronic pop songstress Jex on a new...read more

3
Maahroo: Sunidhi Chauhan and Amit Trivedi Strike Gold with this Soulful & Breezy track

The latest single Maahroo from Amit Trivedi’s new album Azaad Collab is here, and it’s an absolute treat for the senses! Featuring the enchanting...read more

4
Mastering the balance: Sachin-Jigar's tracks that offer everything from dance hits to soulful tunes

MUMBAI: Sachin-Jigar has been redefining the Bollywood music scene, consistently offering compositions that blend emotion, energy, and innovation....read more

5
Blxst drops deluxe edition of 'I’ll Always Come Find You' featuring new track “Make Room” and musical film

MUMBAI: Today, BLXST releases the deluxe edition of his critically acclaimed debut album, 'I’ll Always Come Find You,' via Red Bull Records/EVGLE ...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2024 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games