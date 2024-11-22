Rising from the underground: India's next hip-hop icons you need to listen to

MUMBAI: The underground hip-hop scene in India is thriving, with new voices rising to challenge the status quo and bring fresh sounds to the genre. While mainstream music continues to dominate the airwaves, it’s the underground artists who are often the ones leading the charge in terms of creativity, authenticity, and pushing the boundaries of what hip-hop can represent. These artists are redefining Indian rap, mixing raw, real storytelling with innovative production. From heartfelt anthems to unapologetic expressions of identity, the underground is where the future of Indian hip-hop is being shaped. Here are some of the standout artists you should be tuning into.

· Lashcurry- A Hustler on the Rise: When you listen to Lashcurry, you hear the distinct fusion of traditional Indian music and raw street rap. His ability to combine classical with modern hip-hop is what makes him stand out in an overcrowded space. Currently a contestant on MTV Hustle 4, he is gaining wider recognition with track “Victory Anthem”, which is amassing over 2.8 million streams on Spotify, 5 million YouTube views, and inspiring more than 3 lakh reels on Instagram. The song features a powerful collaboration with the mystery artist Khushi TDT, whose contribution adds an intriguing layer to the anthem. Whether it’s his raw energy or his thought-provoking lyrics, Lashcurry is an artist to watch in the coming years.

· Khushi TDT: The Voice Behind the Mask: Hailing from an orthodox family in Meerut, Khushi TDT has emerged as a trailblazer in the music industry, captivating listeners with her talent and enigmatic persona. A gifted singer and lyricist, she hides her identity behind a mask but her talent shines through tracks like “Victory Anthem,” “Naaz,” “22 Saal,” and “Sherni.” Each song showcases her passion and creativity, with themes ranging from empowerment to resilience. Her collaboration on “Victory Anthem” with Lashcurry further highlights her ability to elevate any project she’s part of, leaving a lasting impact on listeners. Khushi’s dedication and talent continue to carve her space in the music industry as an artist to watch.

· Kinari: Breaking Barriers with Boldness: Kinari is not just a rapper—she’s a voice for an entire community. As a trans artist from New Delhi, Kinari uses hip-hop as a platform to tell her own story, navigating through life’s complexities with humor, wit, and fierce defiance. Her debut album “Kattar Kinnar” is a brave exploration of gender identity, self-acceptance, and personal struggles. Tracks like “PURRRRR” and “BAAHAR” resonate deeply with fans for their unapologetic pride and resistance. Through her fierce individuality and lyrical creativity, Kinari is redefining the space where hip-hop and social activism intersect.

· Simiran Kaur Dhadli: Empowering the Punjabi Sound: Simiran Kaur Dhadli, also known as The Woman King, is a rising star from Punjab who blends elements of Punjabi folk and rap to craft songs that are as soulful as they are powerful. Her latest release, “Time Hai Ni”, is a self-empowerment anthem that celebrates independence and resilience. The song represents Simiran’s own personal journey towards self-realization and liberation. With her commanding presence and unapologetic artistry, Simiran Kaur Dhadli is a rising star who’s leading a movement of empowerment, especially for women in the hip-hop world.

· Arivu- Tamil Rap's Groundbreaker: Arivu, the Tamil rapper, songwriter, and composer, has become one of the most influential voices in the Indian underground scene. With his latest album “Valliamma Peraandi – Vol. 01”, Arivu takes listeners on a musical journey that spans genres and cultures. From disco and drill to gaana influences, Arivu’s versatile approach has made him one of the most respected voices in the Tamil music scene. What sets him apart is his ability to fuse his Tamil roots with global hip-hop trends, making his music accessible yet deeply rooted in tradition.

These underground artists are the voices of a generation that isn’t afraid to speak its truth. Their music goes beyond catchy beats and flows, it’s about telling stories that matter, speaking truths that are often ignored, and pushing the boundaries of what rap can be. Whether it’s blending genres, representing marginalized communities, or simply pushing their creative limits, these artists are at the forefront of a movement that’s reshaping the landscape of Indian music. If you haven’t already, it’s time to tune in—because these voices are here to stay.