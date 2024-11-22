As an Iranian born with a hindustani dil, I wanted to bring these two cultures together," Elnaaz Norouzi discloses her idea behind her single HawaR HawaR

MUMBAI: These headlines capture the essence of Elnaaz Norouzi's unique musical project, highlighting the cultural exchange and fusion of Iranian and Indian music.

Bollywood actress and singer Elnaaz Norouzi is set to release her highly anticipated Single "HawaR HawaR", a unique blend of Iranian and Indian cultures. In an exclusive interview, Elnaaz shared her vision behind the project and its significance.

"HawaR HawaR" is a revival of the classic Farsi song originally written and sung by Iranian legend Kourosh Yaghmaei. Elnaaz, who is of Iranian descent and the only Iranian working in Bollywood, aimed to bring awareness about the song's roots.

"I wanted to share this beautiful piece of Iranian culture with India, where I live and work," she explained. "It's not easy to release a song that combines two languages and ethnicities, but I'm excited to bridge this cultural divide. " We all know the song Hawa Hawa which has been recreated many times in Bollywood , but I also know that no one really knows that this song originally was a Persian song. So I felt I can definitely bring this to light and make a blend of the two songs."

The single seamlessly weaves together Farsi and Hindi, reflecting Elnaaz’s own multicultural background.

Elnaaz’s passion project is more than just a musical release; it's a cultural exchange. "HawaR HawaR" symbolizes the beauty of diversity and the power of music to transcend borders. With "HawaR HawaR", Elnaaz Norouzi is poised to make a lasting impact on the music industry, fostering a new era of cultural collaboration between Iran and India.