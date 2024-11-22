Global star Nora Fatehi steals the show in a red hot look Yo Yo Honey Singh's 'Payal,' hits 30 million views in less than 2 days

MUMBAI: Global sensation Nora Fatehi has teamed up with the iconic rapper Yo Yo Honey Singh for his highly anticipated music video ‘Payal’ from his album ‘Glory’. Released today, the music video is already creating a buzz, and we have just one word for Nora Fatehi’s performance: “iconic!” The music video has recorded a significant milestone as it gains 30 million views in less than two days. This milestone proves that Nora Fatehi has set the screen on fire with her stunning performance in ‘Payal’.
Looking stunning in a fiery red saree-inspired gown and a silver two-piece, she delivers her signature dance moves alongside Yo Yo Honey Singh's signature beats create a mesmerizing mix of style and energy, leaving fans spellbound. Honey Singh praised Nora Fatehi as “legendary” and “super hard-working” for delivering a stellar performance despite shooting in freezing -3°C temperatures.
With over 46 million followers on Instagram, Nora Fatehi has cemented her status as an international sensation. She is currently basking in the success of her Telugu film debut, ‘Matka’, which has been well-received by audiences. Adding to her already impressive roster, Nora is also gearing up for another music video with international star Jason Derulo.
