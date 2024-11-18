Indie artist Sruthi VJ releases debut EP 'Better Love'

MUMBAI: Rising star Sruthi Vj has just released her debut EP ‘Better Love’ across all digital platforms. ‘Better Love’ is a heartfelt exploration of relationships in all their varied facets and stages of growth.

Hailing from Bangalore and currently based in California, Sruthi has carved her own niche in the music industry through her eclectic style that traverses diverse genres. Collaborating with her mentor and producer Richard Andrew from Bangalore’s Moksha Academy, Sruthi has already made a name for herself with her original compositions, amassing over 200k plays on YouTube alone.

Co-composed along with Richard Andrew, Sruthi’s debut body of work features beautiful ballads as well as breezy pop numbers, propelling her into the global music spotlight. The five stunning tracks delve into the nurturing, romantic, soul-stirring, and destructive aspects of love, reflecting Sruthi's ability to cover meaningful topics and human emotions within her music. The songs feature poignant lyrics woven with powerful pop motifs, encapsulating the warmth of a parent’s embrace, the exhilaration of young love, the vulnerabilities of mature relationships, the turmoil following toxic friendships, and even the battle with one’s own thoughts and hardships.

“The songs in ‘Better Love’ are unassuming and real. The intention wasn’t to create something grand, but to keep the lyricism and emotion behind the melodies front and center. It has been an incredible journey creating this EP,” said Sruthi.

Producer Richard Andrew commented, “She is the next Jonita Gandhi. I've worked with multiple artists for over 30 years, but her ability to weave melodies across languages is astounding. This EP is heartfelt - it is written from the heart, and you can feel it.”

In 2023, Sruthi Vj also released her powerful single ‘Snatched Away,’ inspired by the tragic school shooting at Robb Elementary in 2022, aiming to raise awareness for survivors and victims amid a harsh rise in gun violence in America. The young artist’s heartfelt storytelling and commitment to impactful music have led The Times of India to proclaim, “This young, talented artiste proves that music has no language or boundaries.”

With ‘Better Love’ now available, Sruthi Vj has solidified her position as a significant voice in the pop music scene, encouraging listeners to reflect on the nature of love in all its forms.